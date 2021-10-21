News Top Stories

Tax: Elite conspiracy grounds FG’s VAIDS initiative

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

…misses N350bn target

Offshore scheme to check tax haven scandals

Four years after its introduction, celebrated Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) has failed to achieve its revenue target due to resentment and conspiracy mainly by the elites. The tax amnesty programme put in place to ease tax payments for Nigerians as well as block leakages was specifically instituted to enable tax debtors pay whatever they owed as arrears.

The government in 2016 launched the VAIDS and gave July 1, 2017 as the effective take off date. It offered a grace period of between July 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, for tax defaulters to voluntarily pay back to the government coffers their arrears.

March 31, 2018, for tax defaulters to voluntarily pay back to the government coffers their arrears. In exchange for full and honest declaration, the government promised to waive penalties that should have been levied and also waive the interest that should have been paid on overdue taxes. In addition, government pledged to those who declared their tax obligation honestly not be subjected to any investigation or tax audit after the nine-month grace period. The government had intended to cash on tax amnesty programme to increase the tax payer base, increase its revenue and regularise tax status of many Nigerians.

It targeted N350 billion revenue to rake from VAIDS within within a span of two years. It only raised about N70 billion as of 2020 . Findingds by New Telegraph from an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revealed that elites’ conspiracy was largely responsible foe the failure of the tax amnesty. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer with the FIRS said elites and influential personality of the society, who were the reason VAIDS was put in place, worked in to frustrate the scheme. “‘You will recall that we put out notice sometime ago asking people to come forward and declare hidden assets and pay up their taxes.

The politcal class and those with hidden assets didn’t take kindly to FIRS’ postion. “They said the Service was encroaching into their privacy. “I don’t have a detailed information on the scheme’s progress but the enforcement unit certainly has. The politcal class and other vested interest did everything to frustrate the scheme,” he said. Contacted on phone, FIRS Director of Communications and Liason Department, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, who had promised to liase with the relevant department of the Service in charge of VAIDS and revert with response could not be reached on his known lines afterwards.

However, another official of the agency, who shared his perspective on tax liabilities with reference to ongoing Pandora Paper leaks, suggested the enforcement of Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularisation Scheme (VOARS) to arrest the situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerians suffering under APC’s failed govt, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday expressed deep worry over the continued sufferings Nigerians are passing through under what he called “the failed All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Mohammadu Buhari. The governor particularly expressed concern over the complete collapse of the security architecture and Federal Government’s infrastructure across the country especially in Benue […]
News

Reps to probe alleged fraud In IPPIS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday began inquiry into allegations that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was riddled with fraud and irregularities.   Theallegedfraudissaidto have led to the non-payment of salaries and allowances of federal civil servants The Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday at its sitting.   […]
Top Stories

Buhari: Nigerians are very forgetful — those accused of corruption still win elections

Posted on Author Reporter

…says administration hasn’t done very badly President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians are forgetful, considering that persons accused of corrupt practices still win elections. He stated this on Friday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Buhari, who noted that he has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption since his days in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica