Tax: Elite conspiracy grounds FG’s VAIDS initiative

…misses N350bn target

Offshore scheme to check tax haven scandals

Four years after its introduction, celebrated Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) has failed to achieve its revenue target due to resentment and conspiracy mainly by the elites. The tax amnesty programme put in place to ease tax payments for Nigerians as well as block leakages was specifically instituted to enable tax debtors pay whatever they owed as arrears.

The government in 2016 launched the VAIDS and gave July 1, 2017 as the effective take off date. It offered a grace period of between July 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, for tax defaulters to voluntarily pay back to the government coffers their arrears.

In exchange for full and honest declaration, the government promised to waive penalties that should have been levied and also waive the interest that should have been paid on overdue taxes. In addition, government pledged to those who declared their tax obligation honestly not be subjected to any investigation or tax audit after the nine-month grace period. The government had intended to cash on tax amnesty programme to increase the tax payer base, increase its revenue and regularise tax status of many Nigerians.

It targeted N350 billion revenue to rake from VAIDS within within a span of two years. It only raised about N70 billion as of 2020 . Findingds by New Telegraph from an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revealed that elites’ conspiracy was largely responsible foe the failure of the tax amnesty. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer with the FIRS said elites and influential personality of the society, who were the reason VAIDS was put in place, worked in to frustrate the scheme. “‘You will recall that we put out notice sometime ago asking people to come forward and declare hidden assets and pay up their taxes.

The politcal class and those with hidden assets didn’t take kindly to FIRS’ postion. “They said the Service was encroaching into their privacy. “I don’t have a detailed information on the scheme’s progress but the enforcement unit certainly has. The politcal class and other vested interest did everything to frustrate the scheme,” he said. Contacted on phone, FIRS Director of Communications and Liason Department, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, who had promised to liase with the relevant department of the Service in charge of VAIDS and revert with response could not be reached on his known lines afterwards.

However, another official of the agency, who shared his perspective on tax liabilities with reference to ongoing Pandora Paper leaks, suggested the enforcement of Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularisation Scheme (VOARS) to arrest the situation.

