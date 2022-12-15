News

Tax Evasion: FCTA mulls no tax certificate, no service

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Vexed that mega-corporations, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have continued to default in paying commensurate taxes, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it may start denying defaulters access to basic amenities and other essential services. This disclosure was made on Wednesday by FCT Minister Muhammad Bello when he addressed participants at the FCT-IRS town hall meeting in Abuja. The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olusola Adesola, said demand and presentation of genuine tax clearance certificate may become a prerequisite condition for any transactions, and before certain social services can be accessed by organizations. He noted that denying the government appropriate taxes and expecting quality social services, was a morally deficient character.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BPE, foreign firm collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will collaborate with Jindal Steel & Power Group (a leading world player in Steel, Mines and Infrastructure) in its areas of interest to invest in Nigeria, the Director General of the reform, concession and privatisation agency, Mr. Alex A. Okoh has said. Consequently, a joint committee to work out […]
News

S’Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases. Starting Tuesday midnight, tighter curbs will ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit […]
News

Tinubu to deliver LASU convocation lecture as varsity produces 112 first class students

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant of the party in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deliver the 25th convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), billed for Tuesday, March 22. The lecture, titled; “Global Trends: Nigeria’s Rightful Place in the World,” will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica