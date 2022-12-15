Tax Evasion: FCTA mulls no tax certificate, no service

Vexed that mega-corporations, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have continued to default in paying commensurate taxes, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it may start denying defaulters access to basic amenities and other essential services. This disclosure was made on Wednesday by FCT Minister Muhammad Bello when he addressed participants at the FCT-IRS town hall meeting in Abuja. The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olusola Adesola, said demand and presentation of genuine tax clearance certificate may become a prerequisite condition for any transactions, and before certain social services can be accessed by organizations. He noted that denying the government appropriate taxes and expecting quality social services, was a morally deficient character.

