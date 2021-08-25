News

Tax evasion: Tribunal orders Multichoice to pay 50% tax backlog before hearing appeal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered Multichoice Nigeria Limited, owners of popular cable television services, DSTV, to pay 50 per cent of the N1.8 trillion which the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has determined through a forensic audit to be the amount in taxes that Multichoice Nigeria Limited had failed to pay to the government of Nigeria in past assessment years.

The five-member TAT, led by its Chairman, Professor A.B. Ahmed, issued the order following an application to it by the Counsel to FIRS. The Counsel made the application under Order XI of the TAT Procedure Rules 2010 which requires Multichoice, or any other taxpayer who disputes their tax assessments, to make the statutory deposit required under Paragraph 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2007 (FIRS Act) as a condition that must be fulfilled before the prosecution of the appeal brought before TAT.

In certain defined circumstances to which the Multichoice appeal fits, Paragraph 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2007 (FIRS Act) requires persons or companies seeking to contest a tax assessment to pay all or a stipulated percentage of the tax assessed before they can be allowed to argue their appeal contesting the assessment at TAT.

Multichoice Nigeria Limited filed the matter at the Lagos TAT following its dispute over FIRS’ issuance of Notices of Assessment and Demand Note in the sum of N1, 822, 923,909,313.94k on 7 April 2021.

The amount constitutes what the FIRS calculated as due in taxation to the Federal Government of Nigeria from Multichoice after an investigation over several months to determine the extent to which Multichoice has been evading taxes in the country.

At Tuesday’s hearing of the matter in Appeal No: TAT/LZ/CIT/062/2021 19/08/2021 (Multichoice Nigeria Limited v. Federal Inland Revenue Service), Multichoice Nigeria Limited amended its Notice of Appeal and thereafter sought through its Counsel, Bidemi Olumide of AO2 Law Firm for an adjournment of the proceedings to enable it to respond to the FIRS’ formal application for accelerated hearing of the appeal and prayer before the TAT to order Multichoice to produce DSTV’s revenue and subscriber database, among other prayers.

In response, however, the FIRS Counsel asked TAT to issue an order requiring that Multichoice makes the statutory deposit of 50% of the disputed sum.

After hearing arguments from both sides, TAT upheld the FIRS Act and directed Multichoice Nigeria Limited to deposit with the FIRS the amount prescribed by the law, which is an amount equal to the tax charged upon Multichoice in the preceding year of assessment or one half of the tax charged by the assessment under appeal (whichever is lesser), plus a sum equal to 10% of the said deposit as a condition precedent for further hearing of the Appeal.

Thereafter, TAT adjourned the Appeal to September 23, 2021 for the continuation of the hearing, subject to compliance with the Tribunal’s order.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kidney dysfunction raises risk for premature births

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada said that women with pre-pregnancy kidney dysfunction, especially women with chronic kidney disease, are at increased risk of preterm (premature) birth and other complications. These are the results of a new research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy […]
News

Police arrest 2 for killing girl, 18, in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Police in Niger State have arrested two persons in connection with the death of an 18-yearold Fulani girl in Lavun local government area of the State. Investigations have it that the suspects, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, age 25 years of Fulani camp Doko Village and Abubakar Idris a.k.a Kullel, age 29 years of Dabban Village both […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu condoles with Abiodun over dad’s death

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun. The late Abiodun, an educationist, died at the age of 89 on Monday after a brief illness. Buhari, who condoled with institutions and educationists in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica