Tax: FG removes excise duty for telecoms services

The Federal Government has announced the removal of excise duty for telecoms sub-sector of Nigeria’s digital economy industry in line with the recommendations of the committee it constituted to review the applicability of the duty to the sector, which is considered already overburdened with taxation and sundry levies.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing organised to provide updates on the status of the five per cent excise duty, whose applicability to the telecoms sector was objected by the Minister in August 2022, following which President Muhammadu Buhari suspended its application to the telecom sector and set up a Presidential Review Committee on Excise Duty in the Digital Economy Sector. Pantami, who is the Chairman of the Committee, specifically set up for the purpose of reviewing the proposed excise duty in the telecoms sector, said the Committee had carried out its national assignment and accordingly submitted its report to the President, justifying why the sector should be exempted. The Minister said the Committee’s submissions could be summed up in three arguments put forward to justify why additional burden in form of taxes or any level should not be imposed on the telecom sector to prevent a reversal of the important contribution the sector is making to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

