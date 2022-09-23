News Top Stories

Tax: FG warns MDAs against engaging consultants

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) to desist from hiring consultants and concessionaires to collect taxes due to the government or any of its agencies.

A statement issued by the Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr. Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted Mr. Mohammad Nami, as reiterating that FIRS was the sole agency of government saddled with the responsibility of tax collection. Specifically, FIRS accused some MDAs, whose identities were concealed, of including functions of assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes and levies in their agreements with concessionaires and consultants. The statement reads: “It has come to the notice of the Federal Inland Revenue ServicethatsomeMinistries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) are appointing concessionaires or consultants for the assess ment, collection, accounting or enforcement of taxes and levies due to the Federal Government or any of its agencies.

Some MDAs include such functions in their agreements with concessionaires or consultants.” It quoted a portion of the relevant Act setting up the Authority like section 68(2) of its establishment Act, which confers on it as “the primary agency of the federal government of Nigeria responsible for the administration, assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes and levies due to the federalgovernmentoranyof its agencies, except as may be authorised by the Minister responsible for Finance by regulation as approved by the National assembly.” The press statement added that, while Section 12(4) of the FIRS Establishment Act has provided that the Service may engage consultants, accountants or other agents to carry out certain functions on its behalf, the law has expressly prohibited the carrying out of assessing and collecting tax by consultants.

The law provides that: “The Service may appoint and employ such consultants, including tax con-sultants or accountants and agents to transact any business or to do any act required to be transacted or done in the execution of its functions under this act; provided that such consultants shall not carry out duties of assessing and collecting tax or routine responsibilities of tax officials.” Going by provisions of the law, the FIRS said it was clear that the duty of administration, assessment, collection, accounting or enforcement of taxes and levies due to the Federal Government or any of its agencies is that of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and its tax officials.

“No part of these responsibilities can be contracted to a private enterprise by any other MDA,” it noted He further cautioned MDAs that are in the business of appointing consultants for tax assessment and collection that they were not just acting against the letters of the law, but were committing offences that were punishable under the FIRS Establishment Act as amended.

 

