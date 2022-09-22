News

Tax: FG warns MDAs against engaging consultants

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) to desist from hiring consultants and concessionaires to collect taxes due to the government or any of its agencies.

A statement issued by the Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr. Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola on Thursday, quoted Mr. Mohammad Nami, as reiterating that FIRS was the sole agency of government saddled with the responsibility of tax collection.

Specifically, FIRS accused some MDAs, whose identities were concealed, of including functions of assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes and levies in their agreements with concessionaires and consultants.

The statement reads: “It has come to the notice of the Federal Inland Revenue Service that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) are appointing concessionaires or consultants for the assessment, collection, accounting or enforcement of taxes and levies due to the Federal Government or any of its agencies. Some MDAs include such functions in their agreements with concessionaires or consultants.”

It quoted a portion of the relevant Act setting up the Authority like section 68(2) of its establishment Act, which confers on it as “the primary agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for the administration, assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes and levies due to the federal government or any of its agencies, except as may be authorised by the Minister responsible for Finance by regulation as approved by the National assembly.”

 

