Tax: Kwara warns against non-remittance by employers

Kwara State government has warned direct employers of labour in the state against non-deduction, under-deduction, non-remittance and under-remittance of taxes due on emoluments of their employees. Speaking at the annual Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) workshop of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) in Ilorin, the state capital, tagged: ‘Enhanced Tax Compliance through efficient PAYE Operation and Stakeholders’ Engagement,’ the Executive Chairman of the Service, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, warned that non-remittance of full tax deductions was an offence punishable under the relevant laws.

The KW-IRS boss, who enjoined the direct employers of labour to ensure full compliance with the extant laws on PAYE operations on total emoluments of employees in both private and public organisations in the state, said that doing so would ensure strategic development of the state. Omoniyi appreciated all direct employers of labour in the state for cordial and symbiotic relationship enjoyed from them by the service over the years, saying that collaboration had assisted the service in achieving its set goals, confident that more of such cooperation would be enjoyed in the state’s revenue drive. She said: “The annual event is one of the major platforms where the state brings together direct employers of labour to provide them with critical guidance on issues that border on efficient operations of Pay- As-You-Earn Scheme in the state.

“This year’s workshop will not only afford participants to be exposed to rudiments of PAYE operations, but also allow for ideas to be shared on grey areas in taxation, and serve as an opportunity to interact and cross fertilise ideas towards an improved service delivery and IGR for Kwara State.” The workshop had five paper presentations from staff of KW-IRS, on topics around tax compliance. Mohammed Audu in his presentation highlighted the component of tax compliance and its benefits to the citizenry, saying: “When submission of required information to tax authorities as and when due and in required formats, declaration of income, filing of annual returns, and paying of tax due in a timely manner are observed, the state develops and everyone is better for it.” On efficient PAYE operation, Abdullahi Gegele stated that PAYE is statutory and mandatory and non-remittance is punishable under the relevant laws, while also explaining the responsibility of Employers of Labour in line with section (80) of Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended, and the Residence Rule.

 

