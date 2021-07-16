Business

Tax: Labour hails FIRS over N650bn collection in June

Organised Labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended the management of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for a record spike in revenue generation last month. In a press statement issued in Abuja, the ASCSN National President, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, and the Secretary- General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, expressed delight that the FIRS raked in a whopping sum of N650 billion in June 2021 alone.

“It is indeed remarkable that in spite of the economic meltdown occasioned by the ravages of COVID-19, the Federal Inland Revenue Service was able to generate more than N650 billion last month, the highest in one month since the outbreak of the global disease. “We wish to commend the management team of the agency led by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, and members of staff for this outstanding performance,” the union added. According to the ASCSN, it was self-evident from last month’s performance that if given further motivation, the agency would even generate sufficient revenue to finance the Federal Government’s annual budgets. It added that the increase in the revenue was a product of the new tax reform known as Tax Administration Solution (TaxProMax) introduced by the Nami-led management team to ease tax compliance.

“The new tax regime, which took off on June 7, 2021, enhances seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to tax payers’ accounts including a single-view to tax payers for all transactions with the agency,” the union stated. The ASCSN, accordingly, urged the government to give the FIRS all the enabling environment and tools it needs for optimal output and disregard the antics and activities of fifth columnists within and outside the agency including failed experts be they economists or labour leaders bent on smearing the rising performance profile of the new management team.

