News

Tax: Lagos extends deadline on annual returns

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In furtherance of the commitment to continuously mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on taxpayers in Lagos State, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended filing on Individual Annual Tax Returns by an additional two weeks starting from April 1 to April 14, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act LFN 2004 as amended, all taxable person(s), including self-employed, employees, professionals, in Lagos State are expected to file their individual annual tax returns for 2020 year of assessment. A statement made available to New Telegraph quoted the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, as saying that “statutorily, the filing of individual annual tax returns expires on March 31 of every fiscal year, and attracts penalties for defaulters.

Taxpayers are, thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation. “The extension of the deadline is in response to appeals made by tax payers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos state.” The statement implored tax payers with difficulties in filing of their annual return to seek assistance with specially designated staff at “our tax stations statewide or call our Customer Care representatives on 0700CALLLIRS (0700-2255-5477) “Further updates on LIRS business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website (www. lirs.gov.ng), and its various social media platforms @ lirsgovng.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau govt, CSOs join OGP on transparency, citizens’ participation in governance –Commissioner

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have enrolled in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to promote transparency, inclusiveness and citizens’ participation in good governance in the state. Commissioner for Special Duties, Inter-Governmental Affairs and NGOs, Hon. Irimiya Sauni Werr stated this yesterday during a press briefing with the Chairman of CSOs in Plateau […]
News

Fayemi lauds health workers’ resilience, seeks prayers for COVID-19 status

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has lauded resilience of health workers in the state, urging them to continue with their determination to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic from the state. Besides, Fayemi, who spoke from self-isolation yesterday following COVID- 19 positive status, sought residents’ prayers to resume work in earnest, saying coronavirus was real. The […]
News

I60,864 Plateau women enrol in family planning

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Breakthrough Action Nigeria, a USAID funded social behaviour change project has said that a total of 160,864 women in Plateau State have actively registered for family planning in the state. State Coordinator of the organisation, Dr. Moses Sunday, stated this yesterday during a close out scored card of the organisation with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica