Business

Tax: Manufacturers restate call for government to lighten production costs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Sequel to rising cost of production being fueled by forex scarcity, tax burdens and other challenges, manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have disclosed that the challenges have taken products out of the reach of many Nigerians.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that manufacturing companies had been absorbing greater portion of the huge tax burdens to ensure that products remain affordable to consumers.

He said this was no longer feasible if nothing is done urgently. In particular, he affirmed that the increasing incidences of new tax heads for manufacturing concern had become a major threat to their survival. He added that, in general, recent tax policies were impacting businesses in diverse ways, including increase in cost of doing business in Nigeria, as companies incur additional cost in the process of compliance. This, he said, had led to spike in manufacturing cost, reduced investment inflow, especially at this time that businesses are struggling to survive the prevailing challenging economic situation in the country, among others.

To him, all these have no value addition to production or investment, and they worsen the already high-cost operating environment and reduce competitiveness. This situation is not too beneficial to the country in this era of regional and continental free trade arrangements. Ajayi-Kadir added that the expectation of manufacturers is that government, going forward, would properly structure the tax system to be more progressive by ensuring that a comprehensive and integrated framework that will facilitate the intentional movement of operators in the informal sector to the formal sector are put in place, and tax net widened to bring in more of the untamed rather than increasing the tax base or the tax burden of existing tax payers. Others are that taxes/levies and fees payable by businesses in Nigeria are harmonised to attract more investment.

The MAN helmsman stressed: “Extremely challenging for the manufacturing sector in recent years is the issue of inadequate access to forex for importation of raw materials, machines and spare parts that are not produced in the country at the moment. “A crucial pain point is the availability of forex in trickles over a long time at enormous cost associated arising from multiple bidding for forex and the impact of huge amount of working capital that is usually tied down as deposit on the cash flow of manufacturing concerns.

“We are however hopeful that following the stable high crude oil price in recent time, Government would intentionally intervene and ensure that the forex becomes accessible for manufacturers.” Speaking further, the industrialist stated: “Equally challenging is the issue of inadequate supply and high cost of electricity, which is due largely to limited investment in electricity value chain (generation, transmission and distribution). “We want government to upscale efforts at improving power generation capacity to at least add 10,000mw to the existing stock of installed capacity with commensurate investment in transmission and distribution to drive it. “In addition, government needs to take advantage of the abundant gas resources in the country by promoting more gas fired electricity plants, allow manufacturers to access gas at the prevailing export price and classify manufacturing concerns as strategic user of has to reduce the current high cost of energy and improve the competitiveness of the sector.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank trains students on financial literacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to inculcate financial discipline, Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, held a financial literacy training session for secondary school pupils in Jigawa State. The interactive session equipped the pupils with skills for making informed and effective decisions on the use and management of money. Tagged Financial Literacy Day, the event, which […]
Business

Subsidy: Living with protest-induced fuel scarcity

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

A week-long fuel scarcity crippled economic activities in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs on account of planned fuel subsidy protest that never was, ABDULWAHAB ISA recounts Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements experienced acute fuel scarcity last week for no known reason. The planned protest against fuel subsidy removal by members of the organised […]
Business

Non-access to forex crippling Nigeria’s steel industry- MAN

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm that the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create a window to help genuine manufacturers access foreign exchange (forex) with ease is making manufacturing and steel factories to collapse in the country. Indeed, MAN emphasised that challenges in the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica