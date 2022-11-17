Tax: Manufacturers restate call for government to lighten production costs

Sequel to rising cost of production being fueled by forex scarcity, tax burdens and other challenges, manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have disclosed that the challenges have taken products out of the reach of many Nigerians.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that manufacturing companies had been absorbing greater portion of the huge tax burdens to ensure that products remain affordable to consumers.

He said this was no longer feasible if nothing is done urgently. In particular, he affirmed that the increasing incidences of new tax heads for manufacturing concern had become a major threat to their survival. He added that, in general, recent tax policies were impacting businesses in diverse ways, including increase in cost of doing business in Nigeria, as companies incur additional cost in the process of compliance. This, he said, had led to spike in manufacturing cost, reduced investment inflow, especially at this time that businesses are struggling to survive the prevailing challenging economic situation in the country, among others.

To him, all these have no value addition to production or investment, and they worsen the already high-cost operating environment and reduce competitiveness. This situation is not too beneficial to the country in this era of regional and continental free trade arrangements. Ajayi-Kadir added that the expectation of manufacturers is that government, going forward, would properly structure the tax system to be more progressive by ensuring that a comprehensive and integrated framework that will facilitate the intentional movement of operators in the informal sector to the formal sector are put in place, and tax net widened to bring in more of the untamed rather than increasing the tax base or the tax burden of existing tax payers. Others are that taxes/levies and fees payable by businesses in Nigeria are harmonised to attract more investment.

The MAN helmsman stressed: “Extremely challenging for the manufacturing sector in recent years is the issue of inadequate access to forex for importation of raw materials, machines and spare parts that are not produced in the country at the moment. “A crucial pain point is the availability of forex in trickles over a long time at enormous cost associated arising from multiple bidding for forex and the impact of huge amount of working capital that is usually tied down as deposit on the cash flow of manufacturing concerns.

“We are however hopeful that following the stable high crude oil price in recent time, Government would intentionally intervene and ensure that the forex becomes accessible for manufacturers.” Speaking further, the industrialist stated: “Equally challenging is the issue of inadequate supply and high cost of electricity, which is due largely to limited investment in electricity value chain (generation, transmission and distribution). “We want government to upscale efforts at improving power generation capacity to at least add 10,000mw to the existing stock of installed capacity with commensurate investment in transmission and distribution to drive it. “In addition, government needs to take advantage of the abundant gas resources in the country by promoting more gas fired electricity plants, allow manufacturers to access gas at the prevailing export price and classify manufacturing concerns as strategic user of has to reduce the current high cost of energy and improve the competitiveness of the sector.”

