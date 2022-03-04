Tax: PwC worried over Nigeria’s education sector

A report by PriceWater- HouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria has said that Federal Government’s move on the passage of Finance Act 2021 and deletion of educational activities from Companies Income Tax (CIT) exemption list will be bad for the country’s education sector in the future if not reversed. PwC Nigeria, in the report made available to New Telegraph and titled: “Finance Act 2021: What the removal of tax exemption for educational institutions means for education in Nigeria,” stated that with Nigeria’s 2022 budget deficit at about N6.3 trillion, the Federal Government seemed to be keen on raising revenue from various sectors of the economy as much as possible.

The report noted that in view of the challenges facing the education sector and the need for human capital development, the introduction of income tax on educational activities may discourage potential investors in the sector, increase the cost of education, while generating minimal incremental revenue for government. In addition, it noted that this could worsen the state of education in Nigeria, given that government has not been able to meet the public demand in terms of quality and access to education.

On the implications of the Finance Act 2021 Amendment, PwC said: “Given the deletion of educational activities from the list of exempt profits in Section 23 (1) of CITA, companies carrying out educational activities in Nigeria may be subject to income tax regardless of their registration or incorporation status, even though some schools may still be able to argue that the exemption could still apply to them on the basis that they are a charitable organisation, especially if their educational activities do not constitute a business.” PWC Nigeria noted in the report that it surveyed 60 private secondary schools, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. Based on the limited sample, 71.7 per cent were registered as companies (limited by shares and limited by guarantee), 21.7 per cent registered as Incorporated Trustees and 6.7 per cent were registered as Business Names.

“In like manner, we surveyed and analysed the incorporation status of 135 tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The result showed that 73 per cent of the institutions surveyed are registered as companies limited by shares, 26 per cent as companies limited by guarantee, while one per cent are registered as business names. “Based on the survey, the results show that a significant number of educational institutions were already liable to income tax prior to the FA 2021 amendment. Hence the legislative change is expected to impact less than 30 per cent of educational institutions.

“Some schools, which are set up as limited liability partnerships or sole proprietorships generally took the position that they are exempt from income tax in practice, this results in a compliance gap which may not be addressed by a change in the law, but taxpayer education and enforcement.” Citing practice in other jurisdictions, PwC Nigeria survey stated that a review of other jurisdictions showed that in Ghana, private universities were exempted from taxes, provided that 100 per cent of their profit is plowed into the business. “Similarly, South Africa exempts certain research oriented private universities from income tax.

In Uganda, however, private schools are subject to income tax at 30 per cent of their annual profit. “Individual taxpayers in Germany get a tax rebate of 30 per cent of the school fees paid to private schools on behalf of dependent children with the exclusion of the price of accommodation, supervision and meals. “Finland adopts a more socialist policy to funding basic education. The state government and municipalities have the principal responsibility of providing basic education to citizens,” the report added. PwC Nigeria revealed in the report that in January 2022, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported that “35 per cent of Nigerian children, who attend primary school do not go on to attend secondary school. Half of all Nigerian children did not attend secondary school in 2021.”

