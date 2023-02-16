Tax reform as panacea to achieving huge revenue threshold

Aggressive tax reform policy has turned Nigeria’s major revenue source from hitherto oil dependent to tax-driven yielding nation. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Today, non-oil revenue is making inroad into Nigeria’s overall revenue basket. The upward trajectory movement of non-oil revenue in the revenue pool can only be discerned by few that keep close watch on behavioural pattern of revenue sides in the coupling of the previous and present budget. Outside borrowings (domestic & external), which went into financing of 2020, 2021 and 2022 budgets, the larger percentage of revenue deployed to finance the 2022 budget was derived from nonoil revenue , majorly taxes. Oil revenue, hitherto touted as main driver of the Nigeria economy has taken the back seat due to the inter play of various factors associated with oil revenue.

These include, the unpredictable nature of oil prices in relation to supply and demand bottlenecks. Currently, tax revenue drives Nigeria’s economic wheels. The paradigm shift from oil revenue to taxes is a product of deliberate reforms, years of painstaking tax policies geared towards expanding tax net.

Tax as rallying point

Consistently, in the last three years, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) outperformed its revenue target of every preceding year. In 2021, the tax authority netted N6.405 trillion – oil (N2.008 trillion) and non-oil (N4.396 trillion) as against a target of N6.401 trillion.

The agency defied the vagaries associated with COVID -19, which escalated economy. Ditto for 2022. The agency raked in tax revenue collection in excess of over N10 trillion. The N10.01 trillion tax collected in 2022 represents about 60 per cent year-on-year growth from N6.4 trillion, which the Service collected in 2021 and a 100 per cent increase from about N5 trillion it recorded in 2012. As of November 2022, FGN’s retained revenue was N6.50 trillion, representing 87 per cent of the prorate target of N7.48 trillion. FGN share of oil revenues was N586.71 billion (representing 35.7% performance), while non-oil tax revenues totaled N2.09 trillion – a performance of 123.3 per cent. Company Income Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were N1.08 trillion and N295.2 billion, representing 158.6 per cent and 124.3 per cent of their respective targets.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, pointedly collaborated FIRS’ giant strides in non-oil revenue (tax collections) recently at the presentation of 2023 budget. While alluding that government would be relying more on tax collection in 2023 to finance her obligations, she said tax revenue collection would be making up to 70 per cent of expected revenue of the government. “Non-oil revenues remain more stable than oil revenue. To improve nonoil revenue receipts tax administration will be improved and efforts will be sustained to expand the nonoil revenue base will be expanded.

“In addition, the tax system will be further strengthened over the medium term by improving collection efficiency, enhancing compliance, and reorganizing the business practices of revenueagencies as well as employing appropriate technology Furthermore, efforts will be made to bring more businesses in the informal sector into the tax net,” Ahmed said.

Tax reform magic

FIRS recorded significant tax revenue accruals despite global headwinds. The feat, is a product of reforms in tax administration initiated three years ago by FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami. Asked how FIRS was able to rake over N100 trillion tax revenue, first ever in the history of agency, Nami, while presenting FIRS’ performance score card to President Muhammadu Buhari recently, attributed the success to years of reforms. “This collection is as a result of our dogged implementation of strategic reforms over the past two years; the renewed commitment by officers of the Service, accompanied with a boosted morale; as well as the innovative deployment of technology for automation of both tax administration and operational processes. “It was also possible through an open-door policy of collaboration with our stakeholders, from our colleagues at the Executive branch of government, to the members of the judiciary, to our brothers.and sisters at the National Assembly, as well as the support received from tax advisory committee, professional bodies, unions, and most crucially our taxpayers. When we came into office we carried out a fullscale evaluation of the Service to identify the areas we needed to improve in order to transform the Service to a 21st Century tax authority; we consequently adopted four-cardinal goals to anchor our reforms. In no particular order, they are, rebuilding the institutional framework of the Service, building a datacentric institution; building a customer-centric institution; and lastly foster and improve stakeholder relations. So since 2020, till date, we have deployed various reforms within the Service around these four-cardinal goals,” Nami said. “Today we can boast of worldclass and world-recognised tax administrators in the Service,” he added. “It is in this light that in June 2021, we deployed the now famous TaxPro Max, which is an end-to- end tax administration solution that enables taxpayers to register, file returns, pay their taxes, apply for Tax Clearance Certificates, and so much more. Today, a Tax Clearance Certificate that would have taken a taxpayer at least two weeks to process now takes the taxpayer less than one-minute to download via our TaxPro Max. “Also, data has become a critical tool for tax administration. We set up the Intelligence and Strategic Data Mining Department that is assisting our taxpayer profiling. We are also engaging with our stakeholders and improving our service delivery. Today we have a contact Clcentre where taxpayers can phone-in and resolve their issues without visiting our offices physically,” he said.

Tackling waivers

Waivers, concession are granted by government to businesses in the preferred sectors. Preferred sectors are, agriculture and manufacturing. The desired economic mileage is to latch on employment generation. Every nation grants some form of tax concessions. Over the years, this economic olive branch has been abused in Nigeria by past administration. At least 46 companies were reported to have benefitted from various tax incentives and duty waiver schemes as of the end of 2021, while the requests of 186 companies were still pending. The power to grant tax waivers resides with the president not tax collecting agency.

The Senate hopes to halt incessant waivers grant as a Bill to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act is currently before the National Assembly. The proposed law aimed to regulate the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and investment incentives to investors and businesses in Nigeria. The bill was sponsored by Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North).

It seeks to among others, whittle down the powers of the federal government to unilaterally grant tax holidays and incentives to businesses. The Bill seeks to create a new Section9 in the FIRS Act to mandate the Service to secure due legislative approval of the National Assembly in granting of new or renewal of corporate tax incentives and waivers.

It stated that for purposes of transparency, efficiency, effective monitoring and fair play, all requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall be referred to the Senate and the House of Representatives for necessary scrutiny. “Such requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall stipulate clear conditions and justification for granting tax waivers and investment incentives. “All, or any other enactments specific to cases of granting investment incentives and tax waivers to businesses, institutions and individuals that conflict with the provision of this Act, shall be deemed, not applicable,” Abdullahi said last year at the second reading of Bill to amend the Act.

Last line

It will require sustaining current tax reform policy tenets, in addition to keeping an enduring environment by FIRS management, to outperform the N10 trillion threshold revenue mark in 2023 and beyond.

