Tax Relief: Akwa Ibom stops daily sale of tickets to transporters

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stopped indefinitely daily sales of tickets, emblems and haulage by revenue agents in the state.
This followed a recent directive by the state government to tax agents to stop the collection of taxes from different sectors of the economy through the Board of Internal Revenue.
To this end, Commissioner for Transport and Solid Minerals, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Uno Etim Uno, called on ticket sellers and revenue agents in the sector to stop the sale of all forms of daily tickets, emblems and haulages indefinitely till further directives by the governor.

It will be recalled that Governor Emmanuel had during the last executive council meeting, granted tax reliefs to Akwa Ibom State people.
While addressing Government House Correspondents on the development, Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh, had said that the tax relief was part of the response of the state government to the impact of COVID-19 on individuals and businesses in the state.

The stoppage of daily sale of tickets, emblems and haulagre was therefore a clear testimony of the commitment and determination of Governor Emmanuel to assuage the financial burden of the people of the state occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

