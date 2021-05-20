Tax: Telcos, service providers pay N18bn in Q1

Telecommunications companies and other firms rendering professional services in the country paid a total of N18 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first quarter of this year. This is according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Driven largely by telecom companies, the amount paid by firms in this sector represented the second highest paid by any sector in the period under review. Breweries, bottling and beverages firms generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26 billion. According to the NBS report, the company income tax from telecoms and professional services represented 12 per cent of the total CIT paid locally to the government in the three-month period, which stood at N152.3 billion.

The Q1 CIT from the sector was, however, a decline compared to what was recorded in the previous quarter. In Q4’20, CIT from the sector stood at N32 billion, thus declining in Q1’21 by 43.5 per cent. Yearon- year, the sector’s CIT also declined by 36.8 per cent from N28.7 billion recorded in Q1’20. For the full year 2020, the sector generated the highest CIT for government as it raked in N180 billion, followed distantly by ‘Other Manufacturing’, which generated N25.64 billion. Amidst complaints about the issue of multiple taxations in the telecoms sector, the immediate past President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Mr. Olusola Teniola, recently disclosed that the telcos paid a total of N450 billion annually as taxes to government. This disclosure came on the heels of the proposed nine per cent Communications Service Tax on telecommunications services.

While the proposed tax is to be paid directly by the consumers of telecommunications services and not part of taxes to be paid by operators, an expected change in the pattern of consumption is bound to hit the operators’ earnings. “Telcos collectively pay N450 billion annually to government as tax and I say this conservatively. If everything works well in the sector, the amount is bound to increase as operators generate more revenue. But with the nine per cent tax being proposed, communications will be out of reach of many Nigerians and the operators will lose revenue, which will also affect the tax being paid to government from their earnings,” he said.

“If the bill becomes law, there will be a huge impact on revenue, and the tax payable by the telcos will reduce and may eventually lead to loss of jobs,” Teniola added. He noted that the operators were currently dealing with 39 different taxes that apply to telecommunications operations and which also add to the cost of the services for the consumers.

He advised the government to look at ways of reducing the cost of governance in the country rather than imposing more taxes on the people. Meanwhile, the global coalition for cheap internet access, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), has also advised the Nigerian government not to pass its Communication Service Tax (CST) Bill into law.

The body, in its review of the bill, said the nine per cent tax being proposed on communication services would jeopardise the country’s target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025. While telecom operators in the country had also condemned the bill, saying it would lead to an increase in the cost of data and voice call for subscribers, A4AI in its report of an assessment of the bill said: “CST Bill might impede telecoms service delivery to the people, and also likely to negatively affect increased broadband penetration as a result of increased charges.

“The CST will effectively increase the cost of operations for all such businesses. The affected services will either become more expensive for consumers, or the providers will charge the same rates while absorbing the tax, as was the situation in Ghana until last month,” it added. Noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its partnering institutions were betting on Nigeria’s impressive mobile penetration number, which stood at 203 million as of August, to widen the financial inclusion net, the group said this would also be affected by CST. “The Communications Tax Bill would put the economic impact of mobile services at risk,” it added.

