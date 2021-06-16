Tax to GDP: Rewane, FIRS chair chart path to growth

The management of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other financial tax experts have decried Nigeria’s 6.3 per cent tax to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

They described the country’s tax to GDP ratio as one of the lowest in Africa and why there is need to accelerate growth in tax revenue to become sustainable.

Those, who spoke at the webinar of the Joint Tax Board (JTB)/ Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) interactive session with stakeholders on the newly developed withholding tax software for ease of doing business inclusiveness in Nigeria, in Lagos yesterday, included Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Co. Ltd; Muhammed Nami, Executive Chairman, FIRS; Dr. Timothy Olawale, Director General, NECA; Mr. Ayo Subair, Executive Chairman, Lagos Inland Revenue Service and Mr. Olufemi Oguntade, Managing Partner O.M Associates.

Speaking at the event, Bismarck explained that it had become imperative for government to jerk up the country’s tax to GDP ratio for sustainable growth and development.

According to him, the four major components of the economy, government, households, corporate and investors are all struggling to get back to prepandemic level of the economy at present. He said: “Govt revenue inadequate to meet it’s objectives. 6.3 per cent tax to GDP. Ghana has 14., SA over 20 per cent.

“If we continue borrowing with revenue, it would be a major problem.taxes must be mutual, generation revenue, easy to administer, fair, accountability.

“The whole rigmarole of trying to pay, receipt, solution that can save time, address inefficient tax collection. All hands have to be one deck to revenue are well collected, spent.”

For Nami, the FIRS executive chairman, new withholding tax, remind tax practitioners that there is penalty for failure to remit or deduct withholding tax. He said FIRS would engage relevant stakeholders to get support, corporate to increase tax compliant.

Nami said: “The utiliseation of tax processes, called for collaboration initiatives that JTB could leverage on NIN to make sure that it is incorporated as a tool for tax activities.” He also urged JTB to use data to increase revenue, adding that “benefit of the system to principal companies to assist them as collecting agents, revenue.

“Help ensure they do not fall victim. Brining informal tax players into tax net would relieve the burden on principal tax players alone,” he added. Aisha, Secretary, JTB, said the need to expand tax net, obey law would assists in expanding tax net and generating more revenue to finance government.

She said: “Era of Technologically driven system. Software to ease tax of tax administration, etc. It would provide adequate revenue to drive it’s activities.

“The battle to bring in the informal section into the tax net has been on. It would bring. Withholding tax. “We implore fast consumer moving goods to use the software.” For Subair of the LIRS, featuring capability for ease of doing business is coming at a time to when to engage citizens to comply with tax filings has proven daunting, especially with this COVID period, which made things very differently.

