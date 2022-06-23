Taxation in Ebonyi terrible, says Odoh

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next year’s governorship election in the state, Prof. Bernard Odoh, yesterday decried what he described as the heavy taxation in the state. Hesaidtheheavytaxationwasdriving business investors out of the state. At a press conference in Abakaliki and the unveiling of Dr. Nkata Chukwu, as his running mate for the election, Odoh further alleged that many businesses have closed down in the state because of multiple taxation. He said the state was ranked 34 out of 36 states as states that are hostile to business. Odoh, who was Ebonyi SSG during Governor Dave Umahi’s first term said: “In the ease of doing business, we are ranked 34 out of 36 states, which means this environment is very hostile to business. We must make Ebonyi State to rank one ofthe top states in the ease of doing business. That way, investors will begin to come into Ebonyi.
Related Articles
Insecurity: You’ve lost Katsina to bandits, PDP taunts Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammad Buhari that bandits have takeover his home state, Katisna. The party also told Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, that he was doing a great disservice to his state and victims of banditry in his state by failing to point out the incompetence and inability of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Our Ultra-Modern Events Arena is Ready For Commissioning – Kogi Govt
The Kogi State Government has said a state-of-the-art events arena built by the government is 100% ready for commissioning. This was disclosed Monday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, saying the arena is more equipped than the Eagle Square in Abuja. His words: “I am happy to inform you that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC to track attack on facilities, election materials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general elections necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)