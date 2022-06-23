News

Taxation in Ebonyi terrible, says Odoh

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next year’s governorship election in the state, Prof. Bernard Odoh, yesterday decried what he described as the heavy taxation in the state. Hesaidtheheavytaxationwasdriving business investors out of the state. At a press conference in Abakaliki and the unveiling of Dr. Nkata Chukwu, as his running mate for the election, Odoh further alleged that many businesses have closed down in the state because of multiple taxation. He said the state was ranked 34 out of 36 states as states that are hostile to business. Odoh, who was Ebonyi SSG during Governor Dave Umahi’s first term said: “In the ease of doing business, we are ranked 34 out of 36 states, which means this environment is very hostile to business. We must make Ebonyi State to rank one ofthe top states in the ease of doing business. That way, investors will begin to come into Ebonyi.

 

