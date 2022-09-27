Taxi trains arrive Lagos

Lagosians may now ooze a huge sigh of an unprecedented transportation experience, as the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to make up his promise of giving them a 21st-century intra-city rail transport system by the first quarter of 2023.

The reality became clearer as the governor Tuesday afternoon announced the arrival of the twin Talgo intra-city Red Line Metro trains from Wisconsin, USA.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, Sanwo-Olu expressed delight at taking delivery of the 10 coach trains set of 21 cars, which are expected to move 1500 passengers per trip in each direction from Agbado to Ebute Metta.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “I am excited to announce that the twin Talgo intra-city ten coach Metropolitan trains for the project have arrived in Lagos!

“The Talgo trains purchased from Milwaukee, Wisconsin consist of two train sets of 21 cars projected to carry more than 1500 passengers per train set per direction when the first phase from Agbado to Ebute Meta launches for operation.

“As we progress towards our Quarter 1 2023 goal for the train service to come into operation, I am humbled by the grace that has allowed us to deliver this ground breaking red line project as we change the face of transportation in Lagos.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...