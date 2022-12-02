TaxPro Max: FIRS grants waiver on outstanding interests, penalties

Following series of complaints from tax payers on penalties associated with generating payment reference numbers (PRN) on liabilities, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one-off waiver. The waiver covers all outstanding interests and penalties imposed on established tax liabilities by TaxPro Max until December 31, 2022, FIRS said in a statement signed by FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami. In June 2021, the FIRS introduced and deployed the TaxPro Max, a solution for filing tax returns and paying taxes.

FIRS said the TaxPro Max had enhanced the ease of paying taxes in Nigeria and reduced the cost of tax compliance for taxpayers. It also said the impact of the TaxPro Max had greatly contributed to the efficiency of tax collections and the record- breaking performance of the service in 2021.

FIRS explained that it granted the one-off waiver due to complaints from taxpayers who said additional interests and penalties were imposed on them while generating payment reference numbers (PRN) on liabilities. “Pending the resolution of the concerns expressed by taxpayers, the service has approved a one-off waiver of all outstanding interests and penalties imposed by TaxPro Max on liabilities emanating from monitoring, desk review, tax audit and tax investigation exercises until 31st December 2022,” the notice reads in part.”

