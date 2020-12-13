Tayo Sobola unveils e-commerce Tech, Hicolumn in grand style

Top Nollywood celebrity, Tayo Sobola unveiled the biggest e-commerce platform in the country, Hicolumn, with matchless qualities that connects consumers to choice stores, anytime, anywhere, thus bringing their usual places of shopping close to their neighbourhood.

The unveiling of the groundbreaking ecommerce platform took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, recently. It was held in grand style with a drone delivery of Hicolumn package to the topnotch celebrity indicating the swift and cutting-edge delivery service behind the e-commerce Tech.

Highlights of the event includes free shopping vouchers to fans of the celebrity and the online shopping she made, which was delivered swiftly before 20 minutes, an attestation of Hicolumn’s uniqueness.

The screen idol expressed delight that shopping has been made easier than before with Hicolumn’s entrant into Nigeria’s online market.

