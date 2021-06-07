TB Joshua, a great loss to the world –Church members

There was wailing on the streets of Ikotun and inside the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) yesterday the death of the founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The surge of people to the church caused a gridlock in the axis as the traffic was being controlled by police and sister security agents. Mr. Chima Nwakamma, a member of the church, who also resides in Ikotun, said Joshua was a real man of God. “He was my daddy in the Lord. Since I joined his church in 2015; he had been instrumental to my growth.

“He was a philanthropist who gave mainly to the needy and encouraged us with the word of God. The incident of his death which we heard this morning (yesterday) was very sad news. I want to encourage everybody in the Lord, no matter how painful it is, to continue to be faithful in the Lord.

One thing I know is that the work of God cannot stop,” Nwakamma said. He, however, insisted that ‘Papa’ was not dead. “He has just gone to rest with the Lord. We should not be discouraged.” Highlighting some of the good deeds of the pastor, Nwakamma said that people residing over 200 metres radius around the church had always enjoyed uninterrupted power supply because of the prophet. “But there is a power outage today because he is no more. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he prayed. Another member of the church, Mr. Michael Obinna, who also resides in Ikotun, eulogised the man of God. He said: “Prophet Joshua was a very good man, who helped people a lot when he was alive. He taught me how to serve God faithfully, and through him I understood that without God, I am nothing.”

Mr. Lucky Enabor, who hails from Edo State, a hotelier and a security officer of SCOAN, who resides opposite the church, said Joshua was a man of the people and a philanthropist.

He said: “There are numerous hotels in lkotun, Lagos, because of the church. As a hotelier, I am residing in Lagos because many tourists come from different parts of the world to lodge and worship at SCOAN.”

