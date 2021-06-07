Metro & Crime

TB Joshua, a great loss to the world –Church members

Posted on Author Stanley Chibuihem Amalaha Comment(0)

There was wailing on the streets of Ikotun and inside the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) yesterday the death of the founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

 

The surge of people to the church caused a gridlock in the axis as the traffic was being controlled by police and sister security agents. Mr. Chima Nwakamma, a member of the church, who also resides in Ikotun, said Joshua was a real man of God. “He was my daddy in the Lord. Since I joined his church in 2015; he had been instrumental to my growth.

 

“He was a philanthropist who gave mainly to the needy and encouraged us with the word of God. The incident of his death which we heard this morning (yesterday) was very sad news. I want to encourage everybody in the Lord, no matter how painful it is, to continue to be faithful in the Lord.

 

One thing I know is that the work of God cannot stop,” Nwakamma said. He, however, insisted that ‘Papa’ was not dead. “He has just gone to rest with the Lord. We should not be discouraged.” Highlighting some of the good deeds of the pastor, Nwakamma said that people residing over 200 metres radius around the church had always enjoyed uninterrupted power supply because of the prophet. “But there is a power outage today because he is no more. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he prayed. Another member of the church, Mr. Michael Obinna, who also resides in Ikotun, eulogised the man of God. He said: “Prophet Joshua was a very good man, who helped people a lot when he was alive. He taught me how to serve God faithfully, and through him I understood that without God, I am nothing.”

 

Mr. Lucky Enabor, who hails from Edo State, a hotelier and a security officer of SCOAN, who resides opposite the church, said Joshua was a man of the people and a philanthropist.

 

He said: “There are numerous hotels in lkotun, Lagos, because of the church. As a hotelier, I am residing in Lagos because many tourists come from different parts of the world to lodge and worship at SCOAN.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos demolishes building on drainage channel

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday pulled down a storey building around Ilupeju for contravening building permit and regulations laws.   The demolition was carried out by the Lagos Building State Control Agency (LASBCA). The LASBCA General Manager (GM), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, vowed that the agency would go after building on drainage channels, unapproved and those constructed […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Two ladies arraigned for alleged attempted murder of Oyetola

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded two young ladies at Ilesa Correctional Centre for alleged attempt to murder Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. The accused, Tajudeen Suliyat (20) and AbdulAzeez Ayomide (20), were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, attempted murder, malicious damage, burglary and stealing. The police prosecutor, ASP John […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap three persons in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh,

A couple as well one other person have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State. The couple were kidnapped at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening while the other person, identified as Olatunbosun Johnson, was abducted within the community during the weekend. The couple, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica