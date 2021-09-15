News

TB Joshua: Crisis hits Synagogue as disciples seize assets, put private jet up for sale

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has been plunged into a fresh crisis following the alleged discovery that some aides to its late leader, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, have put his private jet up for sale. A member of the church, Elder Emmanuel Kayode, told our correspondent that the ex-aides had also seized some assets of the church while diverting money from its foreign partners to an illegal church account. Kayode blamed the development on those he described as “errant prophets, prophetesses, disciples and evangelists” of the deceased cleric.

He said: “Times are changing. Paradoxically, the Prayer Mountain of the church at Agoda Egbe designed only for prayers became their residence. “They completely abandoned their official quarters in the church and relocated to the mountain along with their attendants where they were living large. “ThePrayerMountainwas embarrassinglyandgradually becoming a place where they held parties, conducting their businessand privateaffairs– a developmentthatwasneverin practicewhenTBJoshuawas alive. “

Our Reporters

