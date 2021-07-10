TB Joshua delivered me from bondage of childlessness –Pastor Obaseki

Pastor PIA Obaseki is the General Overseer of the Divine Grace of God Church International Benin City, Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the Ministry, lifestyle and lessons for all men of God the world over concerning the death of Prophet T. B Joshua, and why Divine Grace of God Church is organising a farewell service for him in Benin City.

How did you feel when you heard the news of Prophet T.B Joshua’s death being your mentor and spiritual father?

Words are not enough to express the kind of mood I was when the news of my mentor’s death came to me. When the news came that my prophet had gone back to God, I didn’t believe initially. Immediately, I ran outside my compound like someone who was under the influence of drugs.

I was no longer comfortable with myself because I didn’t imagine that Prophet T.B Joshua could just go like that. It sounded strange to me because I never knew God could call him so quickly. On day fateful day, I kept on receiving calls from all over that my spiritual father was gone. After some time I decided to call the right source to find out if what I was hearing was true or false. It was after confirming that I knew that it was all over for the great man of God.

What did you do next?

I went inside my room packed some clothes and my Bibles and went to the mountain to have a quiet time with God because at this critical moment it’s only He that can console me. I was completely disorganised, because it was not an easy piece of news to absorb.

How would you describe his lifestyle on earth as a man of God?

Prophet T.B Joshua’s life style was full of episodes, full of chapters as we have in the Bible. His life was full of lessons, because each chapter in the Bible teaches one lesson or the other about God, people and things that He created. Prophet T.B Joshua was a man of God, divinely called by God to go out there and do His work. Everything he did while he was alive was according to the Holy Book and the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a practical Christian, he practised what he preached. Nobody came in contact with him without being blessed. His love, care and concern for the less privileged in the society was incomparable. Thousands of persons that saw him on a daily basis have one good story or the other to tell about Propjet T.B Joshua. His life was full of testimonies and worth emulating. His life is like a book which people should read because the way you saw him in the open was the same way you saw him in secret. There was no pretence in his life; he came and did what God directed him to do.

But there are a lot of criticisms from people about the genuineness of his calling, what is your reaction to this?

Yes in any action there is always a reaction, so whatever a man does on earth, people are bound to say one thing or the other either in a positive way or negative way. I do know that there is no perfect human being on earth; we all have our shortcomings as human beings. The Bible says we should not judge, so people that are criticizing him even in death should go ahead. What I do know is that Prophet T.B Joshua’s life and character is a lesson to everyone. The most important thing about him, that he is being remembered for across the globe, was magnanimous lifestyle. His life on earth affected millions of souls.

People have described him as the most benevolent Nigerian preacher in terms of assistance to the less privileged, do you agree?

Yes I do agree with them because his Ministry is not just a ministry, his calling and ministry was backed up by God spiritually and physically. With the grace of God upon him, he delivered many from the oppression of the devil; he resolved issues in many marriages that would have been broken today. He empowered so many persons, paying school fees, housing many, feeding many among others. It might interest you to know that I’m one of the persons that Prophet T.B Joshua helped to deliver from the bondage childlessness. I had no child for years until we meant him. Today God has blessed my family; we are happily living with children. He was a great man of God, sent to this generation. He would be remembered by many generations to come for his good work on earth. Now t h a t he has gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord, I pray his soul for God to keep.

Do think Nigerian men of God have anything to learn from his death?

It is those that want to learn that will learn. When God called him home, there were a lot of stories of criticisms directed at him, but what I want to say is that, it is those you are better than that will criticise you simply because you are on top. The lessons to be learnt from his death is that we should be prepare for our own home calling too because God can decide to call you home anytime. Men of God should watch their way of life and the type of life they lead. The simple question they should be asking themselves is: are you living a life worthy of emulating, is your life bringing joy to people around you and God, or your life style as a man of God chases people away from you and the presence of God? Are you really doing the work of the Father or did God call God? Do you care and show love to people? Prophet T.B Joshua was an epitome of love himself. He was not a racist; he loved all that came his way. In today’s church what you find is jealousy, bitterness, discrimination, hatred and witchcraft practice among men of God.

Now as a man of God, what would you be remembered for when go to meet the Creator?

Prophet T.B Joshua’s death has taught me a big lesson; people are talking about him today because of the legacy he had left behind. So, for me I want to be remembered for doing good work, it had made me to amend my life where I needed to. I want people to remember me for the number of persons I brought to the Lord and also live the kind of life my spiritual father led.

Why have you decided to do a special service for him in Edo State?

It is just to honour him and celebrate him to show the world that we love him even unto death. As my spiritual father, I have to do something special to wish him farewell; he was a great man. Edo people loved him but God loved him most. Nigeria has lost a great giver. And I will miss him greatly.

