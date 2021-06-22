News

TB Joshua: Ex-Malawian president condoles with Nigeria

Ex-Malawian President Mrs. Joyce Banda, has sent a condolence message to Nigeria and the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passage of Prophet T.B.Joshua.

Banda described the late cleric a servant of the Lord that was ready to obey God at times.

 

She also narrated how God used Prophet T.B. Joshua to heal her husband.

 

She wrote: “We want to thank God for the precious gift, Senior Prophet T.B.Joshua, that He gave to the world.

 

She said: “In 2009, my husband Richard Banda was serving as Chief Justice in Swaziland after serving as Chief Justice of Malawi for 10 years.

“In November of that year he was travelling to West Indies to attend a conference of the Commonwealth Judges and Magistrates Association. In London, he suffered a massive stroke.

 

“I was myself serving as Vice President of Malawi and was in Venezuela attending the Venezuela/ Africasummitrepresenting my President.

 

“A day after my arrival there I received a message that my husband was in a London hospital following a stroke. I travelled back.

