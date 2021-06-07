TB Joshua: Exit of an iconic televangelist

 We don’t believe he’s dead –Followers, residents, beneficiaries

Atmosphere in and around the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Headquarters, Ikotun, Lagos was a mixture of emotions over the death of the popular televangelist,

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua fondly called TB Joshua. Members, residents of the area and passers-by yesterday besieged the SCOAN Headquarters, with disbelief boldly written on the faces of many.

Some of the members of the church and sympathisers gathered at the entrance of the church, weeping and calling on the church management to bring the body out for them to confirm if truly he was dead because they could not accept that the man they saw on Saturday on Emmanuel Television is no more.

However, the crowd later started a praise and worship session, while tears rolled down the cheeks of several people, especially women. TB Joshua, it was learnt, was feeling uncomfortable during a programme he conducted about 4pm on Saturday and went into his apartment to relax but never came out.

The cleric was 57. He would have been 58 on June 12. When he didn’t come out, some of his aides went to check him in his apartment only to discover his breathing was belaboured. Mrs. Afusat Abolarin, a resident of Ajisegiri Street, Agodo, Egbe, Ikotun, said they were outside about 6pm on Saturday when an ambulance rushed out of the pastor’s house to an undisclosed hospital.

Abolarin said the ambulance sped out of the pastor’s house, with the wife sitting in front of the ambulance in a sorrowful mood while two other vehicles were behind.

He said: “Since I have been living on this street, no ambulance has sped out like that from the house. It was later in the evening, about 9pm, that the same ambulance returned to the house with the wife also sitting in the front.

A few minutes later, information filtered into town that the pastor had died. That was how everybody went to his house, but we were not allowed in. “Pastor TB Joshua was a nice man.

During COVID-19, he gave N500,000 and bags of rice to each street in Ikotun and Egbe. Some children were given scholarships, while the widows and orphans were also not left out.

Even with the ambulance I still don’t believe the man is dead.” Also, a distraught 14-year-old boy, Yusuf Bolaji, said last year he was sent by his father to fetch water and while he was taking the water home, the bucket fell and broke. He said:

“I couldn’t go home to tell my father that the bucket had broken. While I was crying, TB Joshua was going to his ‘mountain’ when he saw me. He came down from his car, called me and asked me what happened.

After I had explained what happened to him, he went back to his car and gave me an envelope containing money and asked me to go home and tell my father to get another bucket. “When I got him, after explaining what happened to my father, I gave him the money.

We bought a new bucket and used the remaining money to pay my school fee. I pray God will console the family he left behind and forgive him of his sins. I am going to miss Daddy.”

A resident of Ajisegiri Street, who identified himself simply as Alhaji Abdulkadir, said they had lost a helper in the community. He said: “It was in 1993 that Pastor Joshua moved to Ajisegiri Street.

Ever since then, he had been of help to the young and the old in the community.

He singlehandedly ‘tared’ the road and constructed the drainage without collecting a dime from anyone. “He also empowered some women in our street in the community.

We are going to miss him. He didn’t discriminate between Christians and Muslims in this area. He saw everyone as God’s creation.”

When journalists approached some of the officials of the church to get their reactions, they said the reporters should go home and pray for the family, because that was all they needed, not disturbance. It was learnt that some foreigners who had appointments with the pastor for Sunday were shocked when the news of his death broke.

When our correspondent approached some of them to comment on TB Joshua’s death, they declined to talk.

A woman, who gave her name as Ohiri, said she came from Delta State to Lagos on Friday with the hope to see Joshua and appreciate him for what he had done for her. She said: “I carried a pregnancy for eight years.

He was the one who delivered the pregnancy. I came to Lagos on Friday with the hope of seeing him today (Sunday), appreciate him and give testimony.

Unfortunately, he died on Saturday. I don’t believe he’s dead. I am going to stay around for a week to know what happened to him.” Another woman, Mrs. Esther Joseph, who also came from Warri in Delta State for another testimony, said she didn’t believe the man of God was dead.

“God will keep him alive,” she said. Joseph, who said the pastor was too Good to die now, wondered how many people benefiting from him would survive. Some grieving hoodlums also came to church headquarters.

Some of them said they came to confirm if he had truly died, because the pastor was their helper in the community.

One of them, who gave his name as Ade, said the death of the pastor was a great loss to him. According to him, it was Joshua who rented a house for him and bought the bus he is using to feed his family members today.

Ade said if not for the man of God he would still be on the street causing trouble.

He said: “I don’t believe he is dead, I want the management of the church to bring his corpse out for us to see and believe.

For now, I don’t believe the story making the rounds. Many businesses around his church are making money. The majority of us now don’t know our fate after his death.”

Like this: Like Loading...