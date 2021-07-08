TB Joshua: Farewell to a titan

Born on Wednesday, 12th June, 1963 to agrarian parents at Arigidi Akoko, in modernday Ondo State, Nigeria. The indefatigable Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua was a citizen of no mean city. I can write no better eulogy but to restate my first-hand experiences of him, his philosophy, and his ways and personality.

The young Temitope Balogun Joshua found faith in his early childhood and fell in love with sports as a teenager. He played and followed the developments in the soccer world with a passion. He was tough on the ball but fair on the competition and his teammates alike on the field of play. Nothing ruffled him, not a hard tackle, a rough player, or bad officiating. Yet, he was as gracious in defeat as in victory; he met every situation and outcome with an infectious smile. As a citizen and young adult, he was the epitome of candour, love, and grace in the community.

As a man, he was a beacon of hope to a people, a land, and the nation he loved so dearly. Nothing could have prepared Prophet T. B. Joshua for his roles as a titan of the faith and a philanthropist than the way he survived and overcame the poverty and hardship of his early life. The boy, whose education was hampered by financial difficulty, became the man who sponsored thousands of financially-challenged students through various local and foreign universities for high degrees up to the doctoral level in all fields of study. While he worked to avoid being homeless as a young adult, he housed and supported housing and schools for the homeless and their children. The poor young boy who endured hunger and got-by on menial jobs as a teenager fed millions and employed hundreds worldwide as a man without recourse to any religious, racial, or cultural prejudices.

For him, humanity is one big family, one household of God’s children. Let us not forget, the founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), who was awarded the national honour of Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) for his meritorious contribution to nation-building, was a boy who could not afford taxi fare to the very next community.

Yet, he brought the whole world to his Segun Irefin location of the SCOAN by the thousands. He reached and touched the world’s extremities with his charitable giving, including medical and financial assistance to the people buffeted by wars and natural disasters at home, in Africa, and in faraway places in Asia and the America. The preacher, who became the pillar of support for the orphans and the widows, drew courage from his personal experience as someone who lost his father in his early childhood.

In a brutal world devoid of compassion, he was compassionate and became succour to the hopeless, the poor, the downtrodden, the sick, and the infirm. The boy, who could not afford a football, became the sponsor of several local talents to become successful professional soccer players abroad.

As a boy, he could not afford a kerosene lantern, but he bought power transformers and paid electricity bills for millions of people as a prophet. As he mingled with and counselled the princes and the powerful rulers of this world as a bishop, he remained firmly rooted in advocacy and support for his primary constituency: the poor and the downtrodden.

Neither fame nor fortune could rob him of his early humility and friendliness; he was humble till the end. As a leader, he was never complacent, and he never rested on his laurels. He was always eager for candid feedback and opinion on how to be better. I recalled sharing an after-live vision with one of the SCOAN disciples in early 2014. He listened intently as the disciple related my dreams and asked, so, where exactly did you find me? I was taken aback by his curiosity and the gravity he attached to my vision. I could not help but remind him, the living dwell here on earth!

He smiled, and we laughed it off and continued our conversations. On another day in the year 2018, as we discussed in his office at the SCOAN, my heart raced for a good answer to his usual ‘tell me what you feel about me as a prophet and the church question.’ I quickly recited his words back to him: “I am just a preacher, Jesus is your Healer, and the people’s faith makes healing possible, not my words or work.”

True to form, he repeated the exact phrase severally during prayer sessions at the SCOAN and on Emmanuel TV. There can be no better understanding, deference, and submission to the world of the Lord as it is written in the books of Mathew 18:20, Mark 5:34, and Luke 17:19.

In my near half-century encounters with him either as a little boy, as a young man beholding his scruffy thin frame slicing across the throng of the crowd as an upstart prophet, or as the accomplished man that died as the Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua, he was always loving, gracious, forgiving and eager to help the people find a solution to whatever troubled them. He was a man who never answered his critics and detractors but prayed for them and sent them love in compliance with the words of the Lord in the book of Mathew 5:44 and 27:14.

Dr. Phillips-Alonge writes on behalf of the entire people of Akoko land

