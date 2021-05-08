TB Joshua hosts NIHOTOUR, pledges support for Nigerian tourism

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has pledged his commitment to development and promotion of Nigerian tourism using his God given capacity and all other available resources to him. The clergy, whose church, (SCOAN), has contributed immensely to religious tourism, gave this pledge when he hosted a six- man team from the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Lagos Zonal campus, led by the zonal coordinator, Mrs. Chinyere Ibeabuchi, during courtesy visit to SCOAN.

Joshua expressed appreciation to the team for the visit, describing it as a welcome development given the fact that SCOAN and NIHOTOUR are operating within the same tourism industry but on a different level. He explained that it was all about service to humanity. Therefore, he gave a pledge to not only continue to help in developing the country through his church, but would also help in the development of the Nigerian tourism. This is even as he guaranteed the NIHOTOUR of his assist in the discharge of the school’s mandate in whatever capacity he could and within his means.

The team later toured the SCOAN Prayer Mountain Resort at Agodo-Egbe, which is regarded as leading resort in the country. Dedicated for use by pilgrims, the resort boasts about 500 different categories bed spaces. It also features a massive lake with a helipad in the middle, close to five kilometres prayer walk-way, prayer garden and the thatched-roof huts where the church started from before moving to its present location in Ikotun axis of Lagos.

Briefing the prophet on the reason for the visit, NIHOTOUR’s the zonal coordinator said it is part of giving a new lease of life to the institute, following the mandate given to it by it Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, to move get acquainted with tourism establishments within the zone and foster an enduring and mutually benefitting relationship them.

Ibeabuchi said: “It is in line with the charge by of Director General that we decided to visit the SCOAN. You, through the SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, have contributed so much in the development of Nigeria tourism. “According to independent researches, 60 to 70 per cent of inbound tourists visiting Nigeria are pilgrims visiting the SCOAN.

This is a massive contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. “The impact of your ministry could also be seen in and around Ikotun and the environs. The high numbers of accommodation facilities are all drawing their clientele from visitors to the SCOAN.

Thousands of Nigerians are feeding directly and indirectly from activities at the SCOAN. “We can also see your massive investment here (SCOAN Prayer Mountain Resort). This is very commendable. “We want to use this opportunity to call for assistance for our zonal office. The Federal Government and the leadership of NIHOTOUR are doing very well in funding the zonal office but we know government cannot do it alone. We need assistance from you in different areas to achieve our mandate.”

