TB Joshua: My God's General has gone home –Widow

Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, wife of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, her children and other dignitaries yesterday paid emotional tributes to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The tribute service was the day two of the programme of burial ceremony tagged; “Celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua: Not Mine but God’s Own”. Paying tribute to her husband, Evelyn said that her 31 years of marriage to the prophet was not without trials and tests. She said her husband taught her to know that tests and trials were the soil through which children of God flourished. Evelyn said she saw her husband labour with passion, dedication and hard work. She said: “You grew from eight members’ assembly sitting on the mat, to the wooden chair, and to the level we are today.

“You grew me to be the woman I am today. “For gold to become gold, it must pass through fire. I stand here today to say thank you for choosing me, caring and nurturing me. “Thank you for being a good father to the children, thank you for shielding me from those who were bent on soiling our lives, yet you were undeterred.” She thanked the late prophet for spending his life on things which would outlive him. Evelyn said her husband’s passing was peaceful, adding that it was very sad that the man of God would not be seen physically again.

She said: “It is, however, comforting that you have gone home after service, sleep on my beloved. Sleep on my God’s General.” Sarah Joshua, the late prophet’s first daughter, said she would miss her father greatly because he taught her everything she knew about the word of God. She said: “He told me that the work of God is so beautiful to do. Indeed you lived a prayerful life of sacrifice till your last moment on earth. “I have no reservations to say my dad was a true humanitarian to this generation.” The second and third daughters, Miss Promise and Miss Hart Joshua, also gave their tributes. Brian Moshi, his son-inlaw, said the prophet exemplified the true meaning of living by the grace of God. He said: “A great teacher, yet a good student, a lion yet a lamb. “I have doubted so many times that if you were human, you never waited for tomorrow to accomplish what could be done today.” Two comedians, Mr. Gbenga Adeyinka and K. C. Brown, moderated the event. Dignitaries at the event included the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Dr. Osagie Obayuwana, King Willard Mswati Gomani of Malawi, Nollywood actors such as Femi Branch, Ojo Arowosafe aka Fadeyi Oloro, Jumoke George, and Ronke Oshodi-Oke.

