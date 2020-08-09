News

TB Joshua: Until God speaks, Synagogue remains closed

Renowned televangelist and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Senior Prophet TB Joshua, has said that his church will not reopen on August 9 until he gets confirmation from God.

 

While commending the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for lifting the six month’s ban on physical worship in the state, Joshua ordered members of the SCOAN family to remain indoor until God speaks to him.

 

The man of God gave the directive through the Emmanuel TV, the official medium of the SCOAN, noting that the authorities had done so well by giving worship centers the go-ahead to commence worship with effect from August 7 for Muslims and August 9 for Christian.

 

His words: “Good Morning And Win Today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

 

However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God. Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us.”

 

Similarly, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has in recent a memo instructed all branches of MFM in Lagos and Ogun States to remain closed until September 13.

