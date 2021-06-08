Metro & Crime

TB Joshua will be buried in Arigidi, says Ondo monarch

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Domino Adewole Comment(0)
  • He’ll be missed for his meekness, wise counsel – Okowa

 

Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, yesterday said the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCON), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua appeared to him shortly after he died.

 

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the Joshua family and entire members of SCOAN over the cleric’s death.

 

The monarch said immediately the cleric fondly called TB Joshua appeared to him, about 1am on Sunday, he told people and security guards in the palace that a great man had died in the town. Olanipekun said Joshua came to bid him farewell before he was pronounced dead in Lagos.

 

Joshua’s appearance at the palace, the monarch said, showed how the late televangelist valued his hometown, Arigidi-Akoko. However, he said the traditional rulers in the four Akoko local governments had decided to give the cleric a befitting burial.

 

According to him, Joshua must be buried in the town, contrary to the position of his church members. The position of the monarch was corroborated by the immediate Joshua’s elder brother, Mr. Sunday Balogun, who said it was the decision of the family members that the late televangelist must be buried at his hometown.

 

Olanipekun told the New Telegraph that Joshua had accomplished his mission on earth and God had taken him home. He said: “We can handle all his burial arrangements, not only Arigidi but all the Akokos, comprising four local governments. We don’t joke with him; we know what he has done for us.

 

“Prophet had it in mind that he was coming home, so why would they bury his remains in Lagos?

 

That is what he wanted! He is from here. Look at these late pastors, Moses Orimolade was brought to Ikare, Ayo Babalola was taken to Ikeji- Arakeji, and Pastor Timothy Obadare was taken to Ilesa in Osun State, among others, so why will ours be different? “Is he from Lagos?

 

So, they should not get the whole Akoko angry with them because all the Obas in Akoko have been calling me in respect of that.” Meanwhile, Okowa said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, that the renowned evangelist’s death was a “huge loss to Christendom” in Nigeria and across the world.

 

The governor said the cleric would be missed for his humble teachings, meekness and wise counsel, and particularly for his good heart and grandiose philanthropy to the needy and humanity.

 

“He was a strong voice in the Christian community where he commanded great following, performed miracles and taught the word of God with passion,” the statement reads in part.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom reconstructs 43-year-old dilapidated school, 1,200 other classroom blocks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

  Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday said his administration has reconstructed a 43-year-old dilapidated Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) school and over 1,200 other classroom blocks in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.   The governor stated this while commissioning various school projects at Uchi-Mbakor in the local government area, home of […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP denies reports of ‘continuous’ attacks in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

…sues for calm among ethnic groups Our Reporter The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) forum, has described as false reports of ‘continuous killings’ in Southern Kaduna, saying the claim was aimed at disrupting the peace that is gradually returning to the area. According to SOKIPEP, the need to set the records straight, considering the fact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica