TB Joshua will be buried in Arigidi, says Ondo monarch

He’ll be missed for his meekness, wise counsel – Okowa

Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, yesterday said the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCON), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua appeared to him shortly after he died.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the Joshua family and entire members of SCOAN over the cleric’s death.

The monarch said immediately the cleric fondly called TB Joshua appeared to him, about 1am on Sunday, he told people and security guards in the palace that a great man had died in the town. Olanipekun said Joshua came to bid him farewell before he was pronounced dead in Lagos.

Joshua’s appearance at the palace, the monarch said, showed how the late televangelist valued his hometown, Arigidi-Akoko. However, he said the traditional rulers in the four Akoko local governments had decided to give the cleric a befitting burial.

According to him, Joshua must be buried in the town, contrary to the position of his church members. The position of the monarch was corroborated by the immediate Joshua’s elder brother, Mr. Sunday Balogun, who said it was the decision of the family members that the late televangelist must be buried at his hometown.

Olanipekun told the New Telegraph that Joshua had accomplished his mission on earth and God had taken him home. He said: “We can handle all his burial arrangements, not only Arigidi but all the Akokos, comprising four local governments. We don’t joke with him; we know what he has done for us.

“Prophet had it in mind that he was coming home, so why would they bury his remains in Lagos?

That is what he wanted! He is from here. Look at these late pastors, Moses Orimolade was brought to Ikare, Ayo Babalola was taken to Ikeji- Arakeji, and Pastor Timothy Obadare was taken to Ilesa in Osun State, among others, so why will ours be different? “Is he from Lagos?

So, they should not get the whole Akoko angry with them because all the Obas in Akoko have been calling me in respect of that.” Meanwhile, Okowa said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, that the renowned evangelist’s death was a “huge loss to Christendom” in Nigeria and across the world.

The governor said the cleric would be missed for his humble teachings, meekness and wise counsel, and particularly for his good heart and grandiose philanthropy to the needy and humanity.

“He was a strong voice in the Christian community where he commanded great following, performed miracles and taught the word of God with passion,” the statement reads in part.

