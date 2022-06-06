TB Joshua’s disciples gift N1m, bags of rice to Magboro indigents

…say spirit will never die

“Our father, Prophet Temitope Joshua might have transited but he is here with us in the spirit, because the spirit of a true prophet never dies.”

These were the words of Prophetess Olayinka Egbejobi, during a charity visit to indigents of Magboro community in Ogun State, by disciples of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua. Egbejobi explained that the visit to the indigents with a total of 250 bags of 10kg rice and one million naira gifts was to celebrate the first anniversary of the passing of Prophet Joshua.

The disciple said Joshua who stood for love, forgiveness and care for the downtrodden, had immeasurable impacts on humanity which outweigh the number of years he spent on earth. To this end, she asked Nigerians to help one another, see themselves as one, shun intolerance, hatred and other evils.

Her words: “Our father Prophet T.B Joshua lived a good life and impacted the world as a man of God. His life is being celebrated all over the world. We are celebrating the life he lived.

This is going on all over the world. He may not be with us physically, but we know he is with us spiritually and seeing what is being done in his honour and to the glory of God.

“He will never be forgotten in the history of mankind. We thank God for his life and we know that God Almighty love him more than we do. Indeed he is looking down and smiling at us.

“We need to love our neighbours, we need to love one another irrespective of the culture, tribe or religion. We should allow love lead like our father used to say.

Let’s care for the poor. Please, Nigerians let us love more.” Evangelist Olamide Obasa who also has spent close to three decades in SCOAN, recalled the memories of Joshua whom she described as: “My beloved daddy, my mentor, my coach, myguidewhotaught me so many things. If not for him I won’t be where I am today. He showed me the way of the Lord and I am forever grateful. He is not with us physically but with us spiritually.

What he taught me has kept me and will continue to keep me.” Another disciple, Prophetess Ann Ibeh, shared that the late Prophet made her a better person and how the several years she spent with him will continue to be cherished. “Prophet Joshua was a man of love and discipline.

He taught us that no matter the gift you have you must have character. He taught me to be strong. I am stronger spiritually. For me, there is no fear because the love of God brings the world under your feet and you need have no fear…

We cannot forget our beloved father, his legacy will continue to live,” Ibeh stated. Evangelist Joseph David said that he and other disciples would continue to stand for what their late mentor taught them by impacting humanity positively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...