TB Joshua’s kinsmen to participate in funeral rites virtually

Following the funeral rites of the late Prophet Temitope Joshua, which kicked off at this church in Lagos State, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCAN) on Monday, his kinsmen in Ondo State will participate in the burial ceremonies virtually.

It would be recalled that shortly after the death of the man of God, his kinsmen had appealed that the remains of the prophet must be brought home for burial after which the elders of the church turned down the request.

The kinsmen of the late prophet in Arigidi-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state were assured that they would not be left out of the week-long funeral activities.

This was just as market women under the aegis of ‘Iyalajes’ and ‘Iyalojas’ in Akokoland had decided to honour their illustrious sons by closing all markets on Friday.

Residents of Arigidi-Akoko, the community where Prophet T.B Joshua hailed from, had on Monday participated in a candlelight procession to bid the man of God farewell.

The Ondo-born Prophet gave up the ghost about a month ago while conducting a programme in the church.

The residents, who were both men and women, were joined by other sympathizers within and outside Akoko as they moved round the community with all of them decked in white shirts.

It was gathered that assorted food would be prepared for Arigidi residents throughout the one-week event.

