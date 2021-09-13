News

TB Joshua's protege, Wiseman Daniel, opens prayer line for Abuja crusade

The General Overseer of the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries (ELOHIM), Prophet Daniel Emelandu, has opened the Prayer Line registration for the much anticipated Prayer meeting for all Nations scheduled for the 24th and 25th of September, 2021.

The programme, which would hold at the velodrome main bowl of the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja, will commence from September 16 to 22, 2021 at Nicon luxury Abuja, Plot 903 Tafawa Balewa way, area 11, Garki, behind international conference centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

According to Wiseman Daniel, After many days of prayer on the mountain in early 2021, he received a revelation from God to host the Abuja for Christ Crusade.

He said, “those who are having health challenges or medical issues are hereby advised to come to NICON LUXURY ABUJA for registration with their medical reports and any physical support or aid they may be using, as recommended by their medical doctors.

“Nations experiencing challenges and individuals suffering from evil attacks, setbacks, demonic oppressions, generational curses and various sicknesses and diseases will experience God’s visitation for these two power-packed days.

“Registration is FREE and our Lord Jesus Christ will be right there to turn their sorrows to joy. Elohim! God lives in us! John 14:23”.

Meanwhile, Wiseman Daniel served for many years under the late Prophet TB Joshua and was released in March, 2020 to start his own ministry.

