TBI names Odion Chigbufue as ED

Tour Brokers International Limited (TBI), Nigeria, has appointed Odion Mary Chigbufue as its executive director effective April 1, 2022.The tour firm is one of Africa’s foremost destination companies. Chigbufue, a graduate of Lagos Business School and University of Lagos, who is also the general manager of TBI joined the company in 2007 and has over the years acquired vast experience in travel and tour marketing and management. In her 15 years with the company, she has effectively represented and promoted the company business at local, regional and international travel and tourism-related Chigbefue events. She also holds an IATA/ UFTAA International Travel and Tourism Management diploma and a member of Nigeria Institute of Directors (IOD) and the Tourism 100 Club.

 

