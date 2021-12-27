News

TCBW partners NBTE to boost Nigeria’s hair Industry

A company in the hair industry in Nigeria, The Confident Black Woman (TCBW), is determined to standardise the industry in the new year. A board member and trustee of the company, Christian Love, said the data of every single person’s hair industry operating in Lagos would be available before the end of 2022. Speaking at the 2021 Hair Industry Thought Leaders and Stakeholder Dinner in Lagos, Love saidthe company is working with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to certify the industry. He said: “So, our goal next year is first and foremost research-driven, because we want to get all the data.

Once we conclude on the data, we willminethedataand convert it into wealth in such a way that everybody can predict how much they will make. “The logistic company would know that if I bring in 1,000 more I will sell, and then the second thing we are going to do is that we just got a space that would give us the capacity to train a minimum of 50 people every six weeks on intensive hair training.”

“We are working with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to make the hair industry a certified course within the country. So, we have had our first meeting and they are waiting for us to supply all our details and come to our office to do verifications. “What we are saying is thatevenif youhavetheskills to make hair, you are going to get a certificate that guarantees that you are as qualified as any other professional as a hairstylist.”

 

Our Reporters

