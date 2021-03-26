TCIF launches Trauma Emergency Response App

Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF) has launched a Trauma Care Emergency Response Application (TCERA) to assist first responders in dealing with road traffic crashes in Lagos. Chairperson of the foundation, Deola Philips, said the App would enable government officials to attend to accident victims quickly across the state. Speaking at the launch of the TCERA responder App in Lagos, Philips said the App would address the issue of pre-hospital care for victims of traumatic injuries.

She said: “We hope that the deployment and the use of these applications within the Lagos metropolis by its residents will not only help to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates associated with traumatic injuries, but their use will complement and lend support to the impact of the existing emergency response framework being commendably financed and managed by the Lagos State government.

“We look forward to opportunities to collaborate with the existing trauma management structures both at the state and local government level and to scale up the deployment of the application across the nation. Numerous opportunities exist for relevant stakeholders and corporate organizations to collaborate with Trauma Care International Foundation in delivering these sustainable solutions to the problem of poor prehospital care that had hitherto plagued our nation, Nigeria.” According to Philips, who was represented by a member of the foundation, Emeka Eze, TCIF is committed to improving emergency response in the state

