Business

TCIP Customs affirms 20% duty reduction on imported vehicles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island (TCIP) Command, Comptroller Kunle Oloyede has said that to discourage smuggling, the Federal government has reduced duty paid on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to 20 per cent and that it may even be reduced further.

 

He also disclosed that upon assumption of office, he reeled out his three points agenda to include discipline, increase in revenue and trade facilitation.

 

Oloyede who stated this at the weekend told journalists that on his resumption at the command, he was given a daily revenue target of N2.5 billion from the previous N1.5 billion daily targets.

 

And within barely six weeks of his being in office, despite the two weeks strike action embarked upon by freight forwarders due to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) policy, he has increased the revenue of the Command by over N25 billion. Comptroller Oloyode said, “The revenue as at the time I got here was N1.5 billion revenue target per day.

 

So I was given a revenue target of N2.5 billion per day. And I had the first parade; I told my officers three key things in no particular order, discipline, increase in revenue and trade facilitation.

 

“I am also in agreement with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) article that says for West Africa and Africa generally, we should do low tax and high turnaroundtime. Whenyouhavelowtaxandhigh turnaround, you make more revenue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Asian countries, Switzerland at risk in US Treasury’s currency report

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Treasury could label several countries currency manipulators before President Donald Trump leaves office, analysts say, as the coronavirus pandemic skews trade flows and widens U.S. deficits with trading partners. Currency experts say Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan and Switzerland all risk being found in violation of the three U.S. criteria for currency manipulation in […]
Business

Battling anti-microb resistance for food security

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Director-General, QU Dongyu, has urged the international community to step up joint efforts in advocating for the responsible and sustainable use of antimicrobials to save the lives of people and animals. TAIWO HASSAN reports At the first meeting of the Global Leaders Group (GLG) on antimicrobial resistance […]
Business

NBS scores Edo high in job creation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The unemployment rate in Edo State dropped from 25.1 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2018 to 19 per cent in the 2nd Quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.   According to the “Labour Force Statistics: Unemployment and Underemployment Report, ” released by the NBS last Friday, Edo State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica