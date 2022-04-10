TCIP Customs affirms 20% duty reduction on imported vehicles

The Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island (TCIP) Command, Comptroller Kunle Oloyede has said that to discourage smuggling, the Federal government has reduced duty paid on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to 20 per cent and that it may even be reduced further.

He also disclosed that upon assumption of office, he reeled out his three points agenda to include discipline, increase in revenue and trade facilitation.

Oloyede who stated this at the weekend told journalists that on his resumption at the command, he was given a daily revenue target of N2.5 billion from the previous N1.5 billion daily targets.

And within barely six weeks of his being in office, despite the two weeks strike action embarked upon by freight forwarders due to the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) policy, he has increased the revenue of the Command by over N25 billion. Comptroller Oloyode said, “The revenue as at the time I got here was N1.5 billion revenue target per day.

So I was given a revenue target of N2.5 billion per day. And I had the first parade; I told my officers three key things in no particular order, discipline, increase in revenue and trade facilitation.

“I am also in agreement with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) article that says for West Africa and Africa generally, we should do low tax and high turnaroundtime. Whenyouhavelowtaxandhigh turnaround, you make more revenue.

