TCN adds 98 MW to the National Grid, delivers 22 power transformers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said it has added over 98 megawatts to the National Grid with the connection of the substation to the transmission network. General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, explained that TCN energized the brand new 2X60MVA, 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Gwarinpa, Abuja on Sunday, November 27, 2022. According to her, the 132kV transmission substation is one of the five substation projects comprising the Abuja Ring Projects, funded by Agence Francais de Development (AFD).

She stated that the substation which has six feeders through which bulk electricity is transmitted to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s (AEDCs) load centres, receives bulk supply from the Katampe 132kv transmission line. Mbah also said TCN has delivered transformers, spare parts and critical equipment to its Central store in Ojo, Lagos.

She added that as more of the equipment arrive Lagos Port for onward delivery to the store, for subsequent installation at various ongoing project sites across the country, some of the equipment would be kept in the store to serve as spares for future use.

