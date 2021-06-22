Business

TCN creates Kano transmission out of Kaduna region

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), at the weekend, said that it had carved out a new transmission region from the old Kaduna Region, bringing to 10, the number of TCN regional operation centers.

 

 

The creation of the Kano Transmission Region became necessary owing to the rapid economic and industrial development being witnessed within Kano State and its environs as well as the diligent implementation of TCN’s strategic “Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP),” which has enabled TCN to complete some on-going projects and invariably increasing the number of substations within that axis. Kano Transmission Region has under its supervision one sub-regional office and several work centers, all housing a total of thirteen (13) transmission substations (TS), including the Kumbotso TS, Dan Agundi TS, Dakata TS, Tamburawa TS, Kwanar Dangora TS, Wudil TS, Kankia TS, Katsina TS, Daura TS, Dutse TS, Hadejia TS, Azare TS, and Gagarawa TS. The new Kano region currently has ongoing transmission substation projects which when completed would further increase bulk transmission capacity in the new region.

The new Kano Transmission Region will further improve operational efficiency within the region and enable TCN engineers to readily access and resolve technical issues within the new region.

 

Before the creation of the new Kano Region, major decisions had to be referred to Kaduna Region for directives and supply of materials were sometimes delayed due to logistic from Kaduna, the proximity of the new region would radically reduce downtime and eliminate time lost when materials have to be conveyed from the Kaduna region. TCN is determined to continue to rehabilitate and expand its network in line with its rehabilitation and expansion plans.

