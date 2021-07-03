TCN delays release of 2020 financial report over N1.2bn audit matter

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) has said it is unable to file its Annual Report for the Year Ended 31December 2020 within the time limit given by the Nigerian Exchange Limited because of an audit issue involving N1.2billion. The company failed to meet the regulatory timeline of three months after the end of a financial year to submit its audited financial report for 2020 and it has said it won’t be able to meet up with the extended deadline of June 29 by the NGX.

In its correspondence to the NGX, TCN explained it is still meeting with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) in company of its Auditor, KPMG to resolve the matter. It complained that its inability to sort out the financial mess with the FRC will result in a net loss to the tune of N1.2billion for the company.

“The management of TCN and its auditors, KPMG, met with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) on 28 Jun 2021 to resolve the audit qualification and finalise the 2020 AFS. The qualification by KPMG arose as the Company has not recognised interest expense on shareholders and related party loans for the period March to December 2020amounting to N1.2 billion. If the interest were to be recognised, finance costs, net loss and non-current liabilities would increase by N1.2 billion,” TCN said in a statement.

The company further disclosed: “Consequently, the anticipatory delay in filing the 2020 AFS affected the timely submission of the Unaudited Financial Statements (2021 Q1 UFS) for the Period ended 31 March 2021, and may also affect the early submission of the Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ending 30 June 2021 (2021 Q2 UFS). The Company will file the 2020 AFS and the respective 2021 Q1 & Q2 UFS once the matter is resolved.

