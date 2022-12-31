TCN earmarks 1, 000 not 20,000 houses under high tension wires for demotion, says AGM

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has warned that there is no going back on the planned demolishing of over 1,000 illegal structures under high tension wires in Kano for the reconstruction works of power lines from Kaduna to Kano. TCN however denied that they are demolishing 20,000 houses, which encroached on their right of ways, insisting that not more than 1,000 houses were earmarked for demolition. The Company’s Assistant General Manager, Muhammad Kamaru Bello, told Newsmen, Friday, that the state is having only one single line that supplies energy to Kano from Kaduna and was installed on only 80 Megawatts.

He said: ‘‘DanAgundi Substation was built 50 years ago on 80 Megawatts capacity but today it’s operating on more than 280 Megawatts and that is why they are re-conducting the whole place to meet the desired capacity.” The general manager explained that their right of way was encroached upon, and this is even as they have paid compensation of N1.5 billion, while Kano paid N500 million on DevanAgundi to Rimin Zakara Substations. He said that every contractual obligation was fully completed and in the next few days the reconstruction works on the second power lines to Kano from Kaduna will commence.

Bello denied that the houses they earmarked for demolishing were over 20,000, from DanAgundi to Kumbosto Power Substations. He added: “Today, in the whole of Nigeria, Kano is the only state that is having issues with full power supply and this is because all the existing power lines were built in the last 50-60 years. “They are so old now and need urgent removal and reconstruction.” He warned those who are arguing that they must be paid compensation before they vacate their places said that TCN doesn’t pay compensation twice. “Let me remind those who are insisting that we must pay compensation before they vacate their places that TCN doesn’t pay compensation twice. “We paid before and on DevanAgundi to Rimin Zakara Substations, we paid N1.5 billion while Kano paid N500 million.”

