TCN faults N1.5trn intervention in power sector

The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has debunked a news story with the title, “TCN faults N1.5tn Intervention in power sector,” published on page 17 of a national newspaper on Friday 22 of January, 2021.

TCN said in a statement issued by its General Manager, Market Operations, Engineer Edmund Eje, that, “it did not lay the blame for the failures of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry on the Distribution Companies (Discos.)” “This is not the time for apportioning blames because the blame game is over. Synergy is what is required from all players in the power value chain. We must come together to build sustainable power supply services in the country,” the statement said.

It stated further that any embarrassment caused to the Discos as a result of this fabricated lie is highly regretted, adding that such must have been orchestrated by mischief makers, whose motive is to bring about a press war between the Discos and TCN.

Like this: Like Loading...