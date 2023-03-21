Business

TCN harps on reliable, quick bulk electricity for DisCos

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulazeez, has said it is important to achieve reliable and quick bulk electricity for distribution companies (Discos). He stated that the installation of a 1 x 60MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was one of the projects to actualise the target. Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the installation of the substation in Oro, he also noted that Oro currently depended on the Isanlu Feeder which supplies 8MW of electricity to 11 surrounding communities.

He promised that the challenge would be overcomed when the transmission station is completed. It was learnt that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in December 2022, approved $8 million, with N3 billion in local content for the design, supply and installation of 1 x 60MVA, 132/33kV transmission sub-station in Oro. The project also has 5km turn-in-turn-out Offa-Omu-Aran 132kV double circuit transmission lines. The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that the project, when completed would improve the power supply in Oro and its environs. He added that it would boost economic activities, and enhance the social development of the people. Mohammed said: “This is a momentous occasion for Oro, considering the expected positive fallouts of this project, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on Dec. 21st 2023. “The project is a game changer, in that when completed, it will transform, for the better, the lives of the people of Oro in particular and the entire Irepodun Local Government in general. “The project will lead to an improvement in power supply to Oro and its environs, boost economic activities in these areas, especially for artisans and small and medium scale businesses, and enhance the social development of the people.”

Our Reporters

