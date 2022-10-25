Business

TCN pledges to enhance bulk power delivery, grid reliability

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has assured Nigerians of its commitment to enhancing bulk power delivery and grid reliability.

The General Manager (Public Affairs), TCN, Ndidi Mbah, also pledged TCN’s commitment to continue executing projects geared towards entrenching a robust transmission grid as catalogued in its Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

She also said that TCN had successfully installed and energized a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV Interbus Transformer (IBTR) at Delta IV Transmission Substation, Ughelli, Delta State and loaded it.

Mbah said: “The commissioning into service of the new 150MVA power transformer has restored the capacity of the substation by 132MW. “Consequently, TCN is now able to evacuate/wheel more power for Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to offtake from the substation for onward delivery to electricity consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its environs.

“The installation of the new 150MVA Interbus Transformer has restored flexibility to the substation by enabling TCN to evacuate power from Transcorp Power Limited at both 330kV and 132kV voltage levels.

 

This means an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and improved grid stability. “TCN assures Nigerians of her avowed commitment to enhancing bulk power delivery and grid reliability and pledges that it would continue to execute projects geared towards entrenching a robust transmission grid as catalogued in its Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).”

 

