TCN: Power outage imminent in parts of Lagos

The Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday, said there would be power outages in some parts of Lagos State on Wednesday. It explained that the outage would last from 10 am to 5 pm.

It listed the areas to include: Lekki Phase 1, Oniru, Elegusi, Waterfront, IgboEfon and Twenty-First Century Estate.

It said in a statement by the management of the company that the outage would enable the annual preventive maintenance on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation.

It said: “The Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), hereby informs the general public that there will be power outage on its Ajah/Lekki 330kv transmission line on Wednesday 20th July 2022 between the hours of 10.00 am – 05.00 pm.

“This is to enable the annual preventive maintenance on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation.”

Meanwhile, TCN has warned people against building structures under power cables, trading under any high tension cable and carrying out sand excavation close to the tower base.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...