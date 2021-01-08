News

TCN records enhanced all-time peak of 5,552.80MW

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has successfully transmitted an enhanced all-time peak of 5,552.80 Mega Watts (MW) on Wednesday at 8.15pm. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on yesterday.

Mbah said that this latest all-time peak transmitted, surpassed the last peak generation of 5,520.40MW which was effectively transmitted by TCN on October 30, 2020 by 32.40MW. According to her, the new peak is an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration. She said that with the capacity to transmit 8,100MW, TCN successfully transmitted the enhanced peak through the nation’s grid at a frequency of 50.08Hz.

Also, the Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, encouraged all sector players to work together to ensure sustained improvement in the power sector. “TCN will continue to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide.

“It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide, ” Abdulaziz said. He also said that as at date, TCN was able to efficiently wheel increased generation through the national grid.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

C’River: Lawyers block court premises over appointment of Acting Chief Judge

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

Lawyers in Cross River State yesterday in their hundred blocked the State High Court premises located along Mary Slessor Avenue in Calabar, the state capital, in continuation of their protest against the lack of a substantive Chief Judge in the state. Governor Ben Ayade had on Monday sworn in Justice Eyo Ita as the third […]
News Top Stories

CBN: 2,670 bank customers on BVN watch-list

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  N2.67bn, $144,176 refunded to customers in 6 months 5 banks fail to meet minimum liquidity ratios in HI   A total of 2,670 bank customers were placed on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) watch list in the first half of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed […]
News

Ekiti Bishop preaches justice, equity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Dio, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, has said operators of the nation’s governance must uphold justice, equity and integrity for the country to make headway in resolving its numerous challenges. Ajakaye added that leadership at all levels must embrace transformation and genuine renewal of attitude to bring the country up to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica