TCO: Tinubu, Shettima’s credentials intimidating

The campaign organization for the All Progressives Congress (AP) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said his credentials and that of his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima are intimidating, hence the opposition parties manufactured the news of fake Bishops at the latter’s unveiling on Wednesday. The Tinubu Campaign Organization (TCO) in a statement by the Director, Media and Communication Bayo Onanuga stated that the clergymen at the Abuja unveiling of the former Borno State governor were not fake. Accordingtohim, theconcerns of Nigerians should have been on the success of theunveilingand thecredentials of the candidates of the ruling party. The group said: “We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians believe in the social media. They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...