TD Africa bags Huawei CSP certification

Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle, and solutions distribution giant, TD Africa, has beaten other multinationals in the West African region to obtain the much-coveted Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) 4-Star Certified Service Partner (CSP) Certification for Internet Protocol (IP) and Information Technology Networking.

With the certification, TD Africa has become the first and only technology distribution company to obtain the certification in West Africa, especially in Nigeria and Ghana, West Africa’s leading technology markets. According to the Head of Marketing at TD Africa, Foluso Olulade, the certification comes with lots of good news for TD partners in the region, adding that the company is already working assiduously to obtain the Huawei EBG 5-Star CSP certification, the zenith of the certification sphere.

“Our aim is to attain a 5-Star CSP in IT, IP, and Cloud Collaboration. So far, we have attained 4-Star CSP for IP network and IT, while we have a 3-Star CSP for Cloud Collaboration,” Olulade said. Huawei Business Enterprise Unit Manager at TD Africa, Mr. Kenneth Ogugua, hinted that with the new certification, TD Africa has been empowered to offer a 360-degree bouquet of services to partners, starting from sales to implementation and maintenance of IP and IT networking protocols. Ogugua said: “This certification means that TD Africa is qualified to carry out some implementations onsite. This is applicable to co-care, which simply means services sold by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Huawei, but implemented by technology distribution companies, represented by TD Africa in this instance. Therefore, our engineers can go to sites to install servers, networking systems, among other solutions for our plethora of partners.”

