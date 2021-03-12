News Top Stories

Tea can help lower blood pressure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that certain compounds in both black and green tea could help relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the walls of blood vessels and consequently lower blood pressure. These findings by the University of California, Irvine (UCI), were published in the March issue of the journal ‘Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry’.

The compounds, two catechin-type flavonoid compounds (epicatechin gallate and epigallocatechin- 3-gallate), each activates a specific type of ion channel protein named KCNQ5, which is found in the smooth muscle that lines blood vessels. Although, previous research has suggested that tea catechins activated KCNQ5, this new UCI study has similarly confirmed it. Blood pressure is the pressure of circulating blood against the walls of blood vessels.

Most of this pressure results from the heart pumping blood through the circu-latory system. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. Elevated blood pressure is when readings consistently range from 120-129 systolic and less than 80 mm Hg diastolic. People worldwide have about two billion cups of tea each day. And tea is second only to water in terms of the volume consumed globally, the researchers said in background notes. Black tea is often mixed with milk.

In laboratory tests, the UCI team found that the addition of milk to black tea prevented the beneficial KCNQ5-activating effects of tea. However, we “don’t believe this means one needs to avoid milk when drinking tea to take advantage of the beneficial properties of tea. We are confident that the environment in the human stomach will separate the catechins from the proteins and other molecules in milk that would otherwise block catechins’ beneficial effects,” said study coauthor Geoffrey Abbott.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Oyo judicial panel concludes preliminary analysis of complaints

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to look into petitions of police brutality and victimisation in the state will begin public hearing next week Tuesday days after it concluded preliminary analysis of complaints lodged by victims. The panel, after concluding preliminary analysis of complaints and petitions […]
News

Kukah: North Central muslim group warns against inflammatory rhetoric

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

President North Central Muslim Peace Initiative, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has called for restrain in the inflammatory rhetoric in various quarters and on the social media in reaction to the Christmas message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, saying the issue is unnecessarily over flogged. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, the […]
News

Buhari’s former Aide, Wada is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief Press Secretary, Wada Maida, is dead. A family member, Lawal Sale Maida, confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The deceased was the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria. Sale Maida disclosed that his brother died on Monday, in Abuja, after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica