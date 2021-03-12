Tea can help lower blood pressure

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that certain compounds in both black and green tea could help relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the walls of blood vessels and consequently lower blood pressure. These findings by the University of California, Irvine (UCI), were published in the March issue of the journal ‘Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry’.

The compounds, two catechin-type flavonoid compounds (epicatechin gallate and epigallocatechin- 3-gallate), each activates a specific type of ion channel protein named KCNQ5, which is found in the smooth muscle that lines blood vessels. Although, previous research has suggested that tea catechins activated KCNQ5, this new UCI study has similarly confirmed it. Blood pressure is the pressure of circulating blood against the walls of blood vessels.

Most of this pressure results from the heart pumping blood through the circu-latory system. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. Elevated blood pressure is when readings consistently range from 120-129 systolic and less than 80 mm Hg diastolic. People worldwide have about two billion cups of tea each day. And tea is second only to water in terms of the volume consumed globally, the researchers said in background notes. Black tea is often mixed with milk.

In laboratory tests, the UCI team found that the addition of milk to black tea prevented the beneficial KCNQ5-activating effects of tea. However, we “don’t believe this means one needs to avoid milk when drinking tea to take advantage of the beneficial properties of tea. We are confident that the environment in the human stomach will separate the catechins from the proteins and other molecules in milk that would otherwise block catechins’ beneficial effects,” said study coauthor Geoffrey Abbott.

