Teach For Nigeria launches Radio School for pupils

A radio education programme, tagged: “Teach for Nigeria Radio School” has been kicked off for nursery and primary school pupils by Teach For Nigeria, a non-profit organisation with focus on improving the quality of education for Nigeria’s most underserved children.

The radio school was launched as part of the organisation’s commitment to bridge the wide education inequality gap for children in poor and underserved communities with limited technology and lack of internet connection which has been exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector.

Through the radio school programme students in underserved communities, according to the facilitators, would have access to interactive educational content amidst the closure of schools due to the spread of COVID-19. In a related development, Teach For Nigeria, which is also focused on enlisting graduates and professionals to expand educational and life opportunities for all children in the country has hosted its firstever pitch event at the Gusau Institute in Kaduna.

The participants are expected to pitch for seed funding towards up scaling their initiatives, which are aimed at addressing the educational challenges in the country.

No fewer than 20 Teach For Nigeria alumni-led Northern-based initiatives were selected as part of the pioneer cohort at the virtual launch of the Incubation Hub. The pitch contest, according to Omikunle, was hosted as part of Teach For Nigeria’s Incubation Hub Programme, earlier launched in October 2020, to support TFN Alumni in the social innovation space with resources needed to drive their initiatives on promoting access to education for children in low-income communities.

During the event, five of the participants, who were selected as part of the pioneer cohort for the hub had the opportunity to pitch for seed funding, and at the end of the contest, Bookaclan Knowledge Hub, led by Samuel Onyeledo and No Box Initiate, led by Abdullahi Ibrahim were awarded with seed grants of N1 million each to set up and expand their initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Radio school is a new learning method designed to complement the traditional classroom teaching approach, structured to deliver educative learning content in Numeracy, Literacy and STEM for nursery and primary school pupils. Besides, the radio school programme was first launched in Ogun State via Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC 90.5 FM) and Sweet 107.1 FM on 18 January 2021.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Teach For Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle said of the radio programme: “Our vision of ensuring quality education to all children in Nigeria is what gives us a great sense of urgency and responsibility to respond to the pandemic while unlocking the potential of our future leaders.

Today is only a ceremonial event, but to fully harness the potential of this initiative, we need each one of you on this call to spread the word and ensure that as many pupils in Ogun State receive the information to access the radio school. Indeed, these are challenging times for our nation, but education cannot wait for the crisis to end.”

She, however, noted that the radio school programme would be aired on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 pm, adding that “we are positive that this programme would ensure that students in the state and beyond continue to learn remotely despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

