Teacher abducts eight-year-old pupil, demands N200,000 ransom

A 29-year-old teacher, Odugbesan Ayodele Samson, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly kidnapping his eight-year-old former pupil, Rasaq Akeeb. The suspect abducted Rasaq on Wednesday, November 4 and demanded N200,000 ransom from his mother for the victim’s release.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. The victim’s mother, Fatimat Akeeb, lodged a complaint at Ajuwon Divisional Headquarters that her son was abducted from his school at Arifanla area of Akute.

She told the police that she got a call from her son’s abductor, who instructed her to pay N200,000 to secure her son’s release. The mother explained that the caller told her that the boy was brought to him by somebody and he would not release him until the said amount was paid.

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said the DPO Ajuwon Division, Andrew Akinseye, directed his detectives to embark on technical and intelligence- based investigation which led to the discovery of the suspect’s hideout.

He said: “In order not to harm the victim, the suspect was lured out with part payment of his demanded ransom and he was subsequently apprehended. He took the police detectives to where he kept the victim and the victim was rescued unhurt.

“When interrogated by the police, the suspect confessed committing the crime but blamed it on the devil.” The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...